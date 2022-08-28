On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022,Park Avenue Thrift will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a special day for customers.
Hundreds of people shop at Park Avenue Thrift every day and purchase donations from others they can make their own. This philosophy has contributed to Park Avenue Thrift’s growth. Officials noted that funds have increased from $1 million in 2013 to an expected $4 million in 2023.
Stela Jantzen has worked as executive director for three years at Park Avenue Thrift. The organization has from 18 to 25 employees on staff, with longtime operations manager Malvin Arter having been with the thrift store over 10 years.
“We have a great mission of giving and it is a wonderful place to work. This will be a fun celebration,” Jantzen said.
The celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Park Avenue Thrift will be offering double reward points, $100 gift card giveaway and free Park Avenue Thrift stickers. A “birthday gift” will be given to a randomly selected customer each hour, along with goodie bags while supplies last, and 90% off a color tag (to be announced closer the date). When customers check out, they can fill out a form and vote for their favorite nonprofit. The top nine most-voted nonprofits will receive $500 each.
Paula Nightingale and David Hume founded the thrift store in April 2007, when the city of Enid had to cut back funds to nonprofits due to having to repair one of the many Maine Street bridge crashes.
Jantzen said there was a community need to be filled. A desire to give back to the community, along with an entrepreneurial spirit and sweat equity led them — along with a staff, board and donors — to build the thrift store.
It opened Oct. 1, 2007, and the mission remains much the same today. Jantzen said they are proud of the continuing legacy.
She said Park Avenue Thrift has a staff that always is ready to welcome donations and doing the job of sorting the treasures and stocking the shelves for their customers.
The thrift currently has a partnership with Enid SPCA Cans 4 Change, which helps pay for the spaying and neutering of animals.
There is a recycle bin in the parking lot for people to drop off aluminum cans, and they also partner with another recycle program for cardboard boxes and paper that goes to the nonprofit 4RKids.
They recycle boxes from donations and encourage the public to bring boxes to the center.
Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid SPCA, said Park Avenue Thrift is vital to their mission. “They are a support that is always there,” she said. “Park Avenue pays for the spay and neuter of all our animals.”
Park Avenue also sponsors several events throughout the year. Those coming soon are Gaslight Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park, Atelier’s Singer Songwriter Night, Pop Ups on Park St., and the 30th birthday party for Leonardo’s Children’s Museum..
Park Avenue has given grants to numerous nonprofits including 4RKids, Atelier, Bennie’s Barn Horse Therapy, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, Chisholm Public Schools, Enid Public Schools, Enid SPCA, Enid Symphony Association, Fling at the Springs, FLY Film Festival, Furever Friends, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Garfield County Master Gardeners, Gaslight Theatre, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Junior Welfare League, Lead Guitar, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid, Loaves and Fishes, Main Street Enid, Northern Oklahoma College Foundation, OHAI, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, RSVP of Enid, Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, Youth and Family Services and YWCA of Enid.
Park Avenue Thrift also has a voucher assistance program in which they partner with other agencies to meet the needs of individuals and families in the community, including Catholic Charities, CDSA, Garfield County Drug Court, Enid Community Corrections Center, Enid Faith Ways, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Garfield County Juvenile Office, Garfield County Health Department, Loaves and Fishes, DHS, Youth and Family Services, YWCA Enid and Zoe Bible Church.
Jantzen said Park Avenue hopes to partner with more organizations in the future. They have two grant cycles every year for nonprofits to request funds. Applications for the next grant cycle will open Sept. 1.
The application can be accessed at www.parkavenue thrift.org/community-giving.
Deadline is Sept. 23 and grant recipients will be announced mid-October.
Jantzen indicated Park Avenue will be giving $200,000 in grants to nonprofits, which they will continue to do twice a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.