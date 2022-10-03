ENID, Okla. — Park Avenue Thrift celebrated 15 years in business on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, with discounts, a variety of specials and a vote on giving to nonprofit organizations.
Those who shopped or donated that day were asked to vote for their favorite nonprofits to receive $500 each.
The top nine nonprofits voted by Park Avenue customers and donors to receive a grant were 4RKids Foundation, Bennie’s Barn Horse Therapy Ranch, CDSA Diaper Bank, Enid Street Outreach Services, Enid SPCA, Furever Friends, Gaslight Theatre, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum and Loaves & Fishes.
“Park Avenue Thrift’s mission is to give back to local nonprofits working towards Enid’s quality of life, so it made sense to have our customers and donors involved in what nonprofits they love and support,” said Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue executive director. “The celebration was so fun. We will definitely continue to have an anniversary sale and customer/donor vote each year around Oct. 1.”
Park Avenue Thrift will announce its fall grant recipients mid-October. During each grant cycle, Park Avenue employees also vote on their favorite nonprofit and that organization receives $2,500.
