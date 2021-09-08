Park Avenue Thrift is accepting grant applications for ideas that impact the environment and human well-being by change, for a cleaner, safer and more sustainable future for everyone.
Applications for Park Avenue’s second annual grant cycle — including those for environmental sustainability — are due by noon Sept. 30 from nonprofit organizations serving Enid and offering a quality-of-life benefit.
“Park Avenue Thrift believes in the care of our environment just as we believe in the care of our community and everyone in it,” said Nancy Roeming, committee chair of Park Avenue Thrift.
Park Avenue awarded a total of $223,305.67 to 24 organizations so far this year and has exceeded $3 million in total money given since 2007.
This year, Park Avenue has sponsored organizations such as Enid Public Schools STEAM Challenge, YWCA, SPCA Enid, Enid Writer’s Club, Hedges Speech and Hearing, CDSA, Gaslight Theatre and Garfield County Child Advocacy Council. They also are giving $10,000 toward Enid and Chisholm Public Schools projects through DonorsChoose.
“We are so grateful to our shoppers, donors, and community partners who help support Park Avenue, and to our employees who work so hard,” Park Avenue Executive Director Stela Jantzen said. “Without all of you, we wouldn’t be able to have a second cycle of giving. It’s such a tremendous feeling to be able to give back to our community.”
Park Avenue is an Oklahoma 501(c)(3) that exists to strengthen the Enid community and serve others by collecting donations, running a thrift store, and giving the proceeds to Enid nonprofits that invest in quality-of-life initiatives.
For more information about Park Avenue Thrift and its grant process, visit www.parkavenuethrift.org.
