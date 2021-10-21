Seventeen local organizations working toward improving Enid’s quality of life are being awarded $150,000 in grants from Park Avenue Thrift.
The 2021 fall grant recipients are Atelier, Bennie’s Barn, Enid SPCA, Enid Symphony Association, Furever Friends, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Garfield County Master Gardeners, Gaslight Theatre, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid, Loaves & Fishes, Main Street Enid, Monroe Elementary School, Northern Oklahoma College Foundation, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma and RSVP Enid.
“We are so excited to be able to fund so many great organizations and projects this fall, including water refill stations for Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, multicultural books for Monroe Elementary library and RGB lights in downtown for Main Street Enid, to name a few,” said Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue Thrift executive director. “Park Avenue Thrift couldn’t have done this without the help from our shoppers, donors, employees and everyone who helps promote Park Avenue Thrift.”
“Leonardo's Children's Museum is so positively influenced by PAT's support,” said Tracy Bittle, Leonardo’s executive director. “Their funding most recently helps us meet sustainability goals and continue to improve guest safety. Now your children's museum will have water refill stations. I just cannot thank them and this community enough.”
Earlier this year, Park Avenue awarded $203,305.67 to 24 organizations in Enid during its spring grant cycle. It also has sponsored several organizations in 2021, such as Enid Public Schools STEAM Challenge, YWCA, SPCA Enid, Enid Writer’s Club, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center's Silent Film Night, CDSA Be Fit Kids Buzz Run, Gaslight’s Shakespeare in the Park, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and 4RKids Turkey Trot. $10,000 will go towards Enid Public School projects through DonorsChoose.
“It’s an exciting time to be a part of Park Avenue Thrift,” said board president Anita Luetkemeyer. “We hit the $3 million mark in giving earlier this year, and we will close out 2021 with a record-setting total in community gifts. These milestones are a testament to the extraordinary team we have in place at PAT and to the community who so generously gifts us with their donations.”
