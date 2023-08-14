Park Avenue Thrift is accepting applications for the 2023 fall grant cycle from nonprofit organizations and schools that serve Enid and offer quality-of-life benefits to the community.
Applications are due by Sept. 30.
Park Avenue Thrift is an Oklahoma 501(c)(3) that exists to strengthen the Enid community and serve others by collecting donations, running a thrift store,and giving the proceeds to Enid nonprofits that invest in quality-of-life initiatives.
This year has been a milestone year for Park Avenue Thrift because they have exceeded $4 million in total money given back to Enid organizations since it opened in 2007.
In May, Park Avenue Thrift awarded $277,348.26 in grants to 24 Enid nonprofits and schools. It also awarded $7,873.05 to 28 Enid classroom projects. Between grants, school funding and sponsorships this brings Park Avenue's total giving since 2007 to $4,070,800.15.
Park Avenue focuses on funding visual and/or performing arts, education, environmental sustainability and projects that keep Enid unique. Go to the website at www.parkavenuethrift.org and click Community Giving to view and print the 2023 grant application.
To stay up to date with Park Avenue Thrift news, go to the official Facebook or Instagram page for Park Avenue Thrift at www.facebook.com/ParkAvenueThriftEnid or www.instagram.com/ParkAvenueThriftEnid.
