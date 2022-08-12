ENID, Okla. — As another school year starts, Park Avenue Thrift has helped fund area classroom projects through the DonorsChoose program.
Executive Director Stela Jantzen said this year the amount for teachers was $5,781.
“Teachers listed their projects or items they need for their class by going to the website DonorsChoose.org and designating Enid,” Jantzen said. “Our Giving Committee goes through the requests on the site and decides what projects to fund.”
Park Avenue Thrift funded 21 projects at 10 schools throughout the area, including Enid High and Chisholm. The most requests were for new books for classroom libraries and the most books given were 30 copies of the book “The Giver.” Other items included basic school supplies, manipulative toys and tools, VR headset and physics experiment tools. Members of the Giving Committee are Park Avenue Board President and Giving Chairperson Anita Leutkemeyer, Nancy Roeming, John Merz and Steven Mackie.
“We are able to help fund these requests because of the generous donations and support we receive from people in the Enid area,” Jantzen said. “We take these donations and turn them into community gifts instead of them ending up in the landfill.”
Park Avenue also gives out grants twice a year to area nonprofits. They have spring and fall giving cycles. Grants this past spring totaled $200,832. Applications for the fall cycle will openSept. 1 and close Sept. 23. Information can be found on Park Avenue’s website at www.parkavenuethrift.org.
Park Avenue Thrift will celebrate its 15h anniversary on Oct. 1. The nonprofit has given back $3,581,257 to the community in that time. Jantzen has worked as executive director for three years and previously worked as assistant director for Main Street Enid. The organization has 18-25 employees on staff.
One of those on staff is Cheyenne Adams, who has worked at Park Avenue Thrift for three years and is a floor manager.
“I love the thrift store concept and have really enjoyed the work,” she said. “It’s a compassionate place to work and I love the staff.”
Jantzen feels the same way.
“I’m consumed with what we do here,” she said. “We have an amazing mission and I love it.”
Park Avenue Thrift is located 507 S. Grand, the corner of Park and Grand, and is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.