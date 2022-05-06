ENID, Okla. — Park Avenue Thrift is giving more than $200,000 in grants to local organizations to use for projects.
The nonprofit organization and downtown Enid thrift store recently announced it was awarding a total of $200,832.31 to 20 recipients, said Stela Jantzen, executive director of Park Avenue Thrift.
“It's nice to be able to help all of these organizations with whatever they need,” Jantzen said.
The recipients are 4RKids, Atelier, Bennie's Barn, Emerson Middle School, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Enid Street Outreach Services, Enid SPCA, Enid Symphony Orchestra, FLY Film Festival, FURever Friends, Garfield County Master Gardeners, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Leonardo's Children's Museum, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, Main Street Enid, Monroe Elementary School, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, RSVP Enid, Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma and YWCA Enid.
Some of the projects being funded by Park Avenue’s grants include 50 loaves of bread each week for one year for Loaves & Fishes and a new commercial dishwasher for Enid SPCA.
Additionally, Park Avenue employees selected Bennie’s Barn as recipient of an additional $2,500 to spend as needed.
In 2021, Park Avenue was able to give away grants in both the spring and fall for the first time, and Jantzen said the nonprofit organization will be donating funds again later this year.
“A lot of organizations might need something, but they'll need it later in the year,” Jantzen said. “So (Park Avenue) can give them another opportunity, … so they have two different chances.”
Jantzen said as of Friday, Park Avenue definitely has at least $100,000 to give away in the fall. Applications will open in September for organizations.
Last year, Park Avenue surpassed $3 million in donations it’s given since opening in 2007, hitting $1 million in 2013 and $2 million in 2016.
In total, Park Avenue, which will celebrate its 15th year in October, has given away $3,580,110.22, including grants and sponsorships.
“We’re so grateful and thankful that people are supporting Park Avenue so that we’re able to do this,” Jantzen said.
