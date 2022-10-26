ENID, Okla. — Park Avenue Thrift has awarded more than $156,000 in grants to 15 non-profits in Enid.
“We are so thrilled to be able to fund great Enid organizations and projects this fall, including funds to renovate and update Adventure Quest's Tot Lot for Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, community outdoor mural for Hayes Elementary (School), and underwrite Chautauqua-in-the-Schools for Chautauqua Council of Enid,” said Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue Thrift executive director. “This is all thanks to our amazing shoppers, donors, employees, board members and everyone who helps promote Park Avenue Thrift. We are all working together for Enid.”
The total amount given is $156,795.
Other 2022 fall grant recipients are 4RKids Foundation, Bennie’s Barn Horse Therapy Ranch, Enid Public Schools STEAM, Enid SPCA, Enid Street Outreach Services, Enid Symphony Orchestra, Gaslight Theatre, Girl Scouts Service Unit 603, Monroe Elementary School, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Waller Middle School and Youth and Family Services.
Park Avenue has awarded $8,539.07 to 30 Enid classroom projects. Park Avenue has sponsored several organization events in 2022, including Hedges Speech and Hearing Silent Film Night, Tri-State Music Festival, CDSA Be Fit Kids Buzz Run, Gaslight Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park, Gaslight Kids Drama Camp, Atelier songwriter event, SPCA annual festival and 4RKids Turkey Trot.
