ENID, Okla. — Park Avenue Thrift is accepting grant applications for its 2022 grant cycle.
Eligible organizations must be in Enid, operate as a nonprofit, public school or offer a quality-of-life benefit to the community, according to Park Avenue.
Applications must be turned in by March 25. Recipients will be announced in April.
“We are looking forward to another wonderful year of giving in 2022,” said Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue Thrift executive director. “In 2021, we were able to give to more organizations than we have ever given to before thanks to the record-breaking support and donations. We are hopeful to continue this growth into 2022.”
Last year, Park Avenue gave grants totaling $353,335.67 to 30 organizations in Enid including Atelier, Bennie’s Barn, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, Compassionate Quilters, Emerson Middle School, Enid SPCA, Enid Symphony Association, Fling at the Springs, FLY Film Festival, Furever Friends, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Garfield County Master Gardeners, Gaslight Theatre, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Junior Welfare League, Kinder Konnection, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid, Loaves and Fishes, Main Street Enid, Monroe Elementary School, Northern Oklahoma College Foundation, OHAI, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, RSVP of Enid, Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, Youth and Family Services and YWCA of Enid.
Additionally, Park Avenue sponsored several events with a total of $14,897.48 in 2021. Park Avenue gave $10,283.70 toward 46 Enid Public Schools classroom projects through DonorsChoose and issued $4,661.50 through vouchers with its PAT Voucher Program Partners, according to a press release from the organization.
For more information about Park Avenue Thrift and its grant process, visit the website at www.parkavenuethrift.org.
