ENID, Okla. — Park Avenue Thrift is now accepting grant applications for its 2023 grant cycle.
According to a PAT press release, the deadline for the grant applications, from nonprofit organizations and schools that serve Enid and offer quality-of-life benefits to the local community, is March 31, 2023.
Stela Jantzen, executive director of PAT, said PAT was actually created to give back to the community.
“This is the sole purpose of Park Avenue Thrift,” Jantzen said. “Any money that we make, we have to give away, and we want it to go back to Enid — to people who are making a difference and making it better. That is why we are what we are.”
PAT is an Oklahoma 501(c)(3) that exists to strengthen the Enid community and serve others by collecting donations, running a top-notch thrift store and giving the proceeds to Enid nonprofits that invest in quality-of-life initiatives, the release states.
Jantzen said in the release that 2022 was “a great year of giving,” as PAT was able to give more to organizations thanks to the record-breaking support from the community through shopping and donations.
She added that PAT is looking forward to this year.
“In 2023, we expect to reach $4 million in dollars given back to the community,” Jantzen said in the release.
In 2022, PAT gave $362,127.31 to 26 different organizations: 4RKids, Atelier, Bennie’s Barn, Chautauqua Council of Enid, Emerson Middle School, Enid Public Schools STEAM, Enid SPCA, Enid Symphony Association, Fling at the Springs, FLY Film Festival, Furever Friends, Garfield County Master Gardeners, Gaslight Theatre, Hayes Elementary, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Loaves and Fishes, Main Street Enid, Monroe Elementary, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, RSVP of Enid, Waller Middle School, Youth and Family Services, and YWCA of Enid.
“Each of these organizations or projects help fulfill Park Avenue’s mission of providing funding to improve Enid’s Quality of Life,” the release stated.
Additionally, PAT last year sponsored several events at a total of $16,701; gave $14,957.54 toward 54 different Enid Public Schools and Chisholm Public Schools classroom projects through DonorsChoose; issued $6,059.95 through vouchers with 18 different PAT Voucher Program Partners.
In total, PAT gave back $393,785.85 in 2022, bringing the total giving amount since 2007 to $3,766,966.59.
“If an organization you belong to or know needs funding assistance for programming or projects this year, please consider applying for a PAT grant,” the release states.
PAT focuses on funding visual and/or performing arts, education, environmental sustainability, and projects that keep Enid unique and a place where people want to be.
Visit PAT’s website at www.parkavenuethrift.org and click on “Community Giving” to view and print a 2023 grant application. Recipients will be announced in late April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.