ENID, Okla. — A Parents’ Night Out event for children at Champion Gym will be hosted 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, by the city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department.
This event is designed to allow parents to drop off their kids — ages pre-kindergarten through 8th grade — for an evening of arts and crafts, movies, games, food, fun and more.
The event is free, but parents should register their children at www.Enid.org/ParentsNightOut by Friday, Dec. 16, to secure a spot.
Those with questions can contact the Parks and Recreation department at (580) 616-7210 or specialevent@enid.org.
