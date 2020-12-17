The town of Lahoma will hold its second tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday, with festivities beginning at 5 p.m.
A parade featuring Cimarron Public Schools' band, fire and police departments, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will end at the Town Park, where the countdown to the lighting will begin.
Santa will be available to speak with the children and be available for for pictures. The Park Committee will provide hot chocolate and cookies. Bobs Bar, Detrick Insurance, Jiffy Trip, Pioneer Telephone and Sturgeons Corner contributed toward the celebration for the community.
