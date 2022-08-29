Enid Chamber of Commerce is still taking applications for parade entrants and food and vendor booths for the upcoming 2022 Cherokee Strip Celebration, set for Sept. 16-17 in Downtown Enid.
The annual celebration includes an Indian Taco Fundraiser lunch provided by the Cherokee Strip Lunch Rush/Enid Intertribal Club on Friday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17, activities begin at 9 a.m. with the Enid Walk of Fame Ceremony at Stride Bank Center, then continue with the Cherokee Strip Parade at 10:30 a.m. and the Cherokee Strip Festival on the Courthouse Lawn from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Non-profit and commercial organizations can enter floats for $10 and be entered in competition prize winnings. Other organizations can enter floats for $5, with no prize winnings.
There is also no fee for marching bands to participate.
Vendors for the festival may apply for a 10 x 10 or a 10 x 20 booth. A limited number of booth spaces are available.
Food and entertainment vendors may also apply for space during the event. All vendors are solely responsible for meeting the requirements of the State Health Department. All licenses, permits and insurance are the responsibility of the vendor.
Parade and vendor applications may be made by contacting Lori Coonrod at lori@enidchamber.com. Deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 31.
