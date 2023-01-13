ENID, Okla. — Enid Mayor George Pankonin gave his final State of the City address of his time in office on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Stride Bank Center.
Pankonin, mayor since 2019, said it was a strong year for Enid in terms of economic development. He said the city received $45 million in sales tax receipts, and $7 million was spent on road maintenance in 2022.
He credited community leaders with the agreement with S&K Cinema Holdings Group to bring a 54,000-square-foot entertainment facility with a movie theater, bowling, virtual reality and an arcade to be located on Garland Road. City commissioners approved a $3.8 million package, a $1.5 million loan to be payed back over 30 years and $2.3 million in cash incentives.
"The city has made a great deal of progress in economic development within the past year with numerous successful projects," Pankonin said.
Pankonin mentioned the Renew Energy Facility that will provide 90 new jobs to Enid, as well as Chisholm Trail Meats providing a meat processing plant that will greatly improve the meat processing capacity of Northwest Oklahoma.
Pankonin said Stride Bank Center itself contributed more than $5 million to the economy by hosting various events and meetings. He also credited Enid Regional Development Alliance for its work in helping secure $163,500 in support grants for 20 Enid businesses, as well as more than $4 million for infrastructure improvements to Enid Woodring Regional Airport and Cimarron Industrial Airpark.
"As you can see, without economic development, the city would not be able to do all that it does," Pankonin said.
Pankonin thanked many of the community leaders in attendance for the hard work they put in during each year.
"City staff is hard at work every day to make Enid a special place to live and work, but there's no shortage of community members who work tirelessly to serve all residents of Enid," Pankonin said.
Pankonin said a major component of the city and community partnership is providing a greater quality of life for the residents of Enid.
He said Enid Parks and Recreation hosted several major events throughout the year, including Christmas in the Park, Haunted Gym, the July 4 fishing tournament and more.
"All of these were free to the public, and another reason Enid is so special," Pankonin said.
Pankonin also credited Parks and Rec on upgrades to the playground equipment at Monsees Park, as well as the numerous programs the library puts on that are free to the public.
