OKLAHOMA CITY — Minorities in Oklahoma will have the opportunity to help guide efforts to increase minority family voice and influence in the juvenile justice and child welfare systems.
Thanks to a recent $70,000 shared grant, up to seven minority family advisory panel members from across the state will meet virtually for a few hours every week for two to three months with executive directors of the two nonprofits and their representatives.
According to a press release, The Evolution Foundation and Oklahoma Family Network will use the grant funding to build support systems for Black, Latino and Indigenous families inversely impacted by juvenile justice and child welfare issues.
Jeff Tallent, executive director of The EF, said in the release that there are “far too many” families in Oklahoma with children engaged with the juvenile justice system and/or Oklahoma Human Services Child Welfare.
“We see generational cycles of negative outcomes, particularly in marginalized communities, with little opportunity for families to find the right services to reverse these negative trends,” Tallent said in the release, “and, while these families are disproportionately involved with these systems, they have never really had a voice or been asked to participate in discussing strategies to address issues. This grant is about creating the basic structures to give these families their voice.”
The award — one of 10 made nationally — will fund work to build community partnership and resource links in underserved communities and create strategies to reduce and prevent negative consequences, according to the release.
The ideal candidate for the panel is someone who identifies as a Black, Hispanic, Asian or Native American family member who has had a family member recently served by Human Services, Child Welfare; Office of Juvenile Affairs; and/or Oklahoma Systems of Care Wraparound Services and who has access to Wi-fi and a connectable device like a laptop or iPhone.
Selected family members will become contracted consultants to the foundation and compensated at $20 per hour.
Joni Bruce, executive director of OFN, said in the release that the overrepresentation of people of color in the juvenile justice and child welfare systems is “something that we can and must address.”
“To find solutions, we must engage families that are most impacted, listen and work together to restructure and strengthen processes and systems,” Bruce said in the release.
The development of a parent advisory council in partnership with the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs; a one-day virtual child welfare summit for minority families; child advocacy training; and the creation of a minority family peer-to-peer network are all planned, according to the release.
Anyone interested in the opportunity to serve on the panel who meets the qualifications can contact Tallent at jeff tallentz@aol.com. The recruitment will last all year long, Tallent said, and additional panels specific to different regions in Oklahoma will be formed later.
