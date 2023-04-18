Enid News & Eagle
An annual Pancake Supper will be held on Saturday evening to benefit Meno Fire & Rescue.
The fundraising event, which is sponsored by the Ringwood Masonic Lodge, will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 22, 2023, Saturday at the Meno Community Center.
A silent auction with items donated from the community will be held, and whole-hog sausage and homemade Dutch honey will be available for purchase.
Fire Chief Jay Decker said the Pancake Supper, which has been going on for more than 40 years, typically raises around $15,000 for Meno Fire & Rescue.
“(The funds) help us with maintenance on vehicles, upgrading equipment, getting new gear and day-to-day operations,” he said.
