ENID, Okla. — Garfield County OSU Extension and the Railroad Museum of Oklahoma are teaming to host a painted Barn Quilt workshop next week.
The class, a fundraiser for the museum, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the museum, 702 N. Washington, and will be completed by afternoon.
Cost is $40 for the workshop, which includes patterns, paint, a prepared 2-foot by 2-foot board, all supplies and lunch. Participants can bring their own patterns or choose one at the workshop and will be able to take home their completed projects.
Registration is due by Tuesday, Oct. 5., and can be made by calling the museum at (580) 233-3051 or the extension office at (580) 237-1228.
Joy Rhodes, Garfield County OSU FCS extension educator, will instruct the class and provide the history of the wooden barn quilts as she helps participants create their projects.
Barn quilts are an old art form, according to Rhodes, that has found new life in rural and urban settings across the nation.
The paintings can be displayed on barns or in other settings, including porches, fences, garages or in and outside of homes.
Oklahoma, through the leadership of Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, is in the process of creating a statewide Barn Quilt Trail that will have information about quilt locations and patterns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.