ENID, Okla. — Enid Pride, hosted by Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition, will present Paint the Town with Pride to celebrate diversity in the community with live entertainment and speakers noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, on the Courthouse lawn.
Organizers say the family friendly celebration is held for the public to promote understanding and education and is appropriate for all ages.
The coalition estimates Enid Pride attracts up to 1,000 visitors annually from the region, according to a press release about the event. Enid Pride is run by an all-volunteer committee and funded by sponsorships and donations through Enid LGBT Coalition, an IRS-approved not-for-profit organization.
This year’s Paint the Town with Pride will feature music, entertainment, drag story-time, speakers, vendors, pride merchandise and more.
Other Enid Pride Weekend events include:
• Sessions on Empowering LGBTQ2S+ Clients and Counseling Ethics and Diversity, which can be taken for continuing education credits, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Autry Tech, Room 115. The CEU sessions cost $30 each or $50 for both. Advanced registration is at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050D45A5AE29AAF49-empowering
• Gaslight Theatre’s Broadway Backwards, a gender-bent cabaret performance, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available at https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/broadway-backwards.html
• AGENDA, Enid Pride’s after party, following Paint the Town with Pride at Settlers Brewing Co. and featuring performances from a glitter-covered cast of glamorous drag artists.
