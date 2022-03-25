ENID, Okla. — The annual Enid High School showcasing of the culture of the Pacific Islands is back next week.
Pacific Islander Night will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in Enid High’s cafeteria. Everyone is welcome.
The EHS Islander Club does a lot of work to prepare for the night, including fundraising to buy their cultural dress, preparing food and performances to share Marshallese culture with Enid.
“We are very excited to be able to host Islander Night this year,” said Lori Palmer, ELL coordinator and club sponsor. “All the kids and their families have worked hard to make this one a huge success. I am very proud of these students. I am most excited to see all the performances.”
The Islander Club boasts 220 members from ninth to 12th grades. A key purpose of the Islander Club is to instill pride in its members, a pride in heritage, culture and history.
The club has been around for nearly a decade. There currently are around 260 students in the high school who identify as Pacific Islander, Palmer said.
The Islander Club helps all of the students at Enid High understand Marshellese culture, customs and traditions, Palmer said.
