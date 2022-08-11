ENID, Okla. — More trees soon could be growing in the downtown Enid area near “Under Her Wing was the Universe.”
Members of the Public Arts Commission of Enid approved on Wednesday a plan to purchase and plant five October Glory and five Autumn Blaze maple trees in the area west of Under Her Wing.
Initially, a grove of 20 smaller maple trees was settled on, but PACE, with input from members of the Tree Board, decided planting fewer trees that would be larger in diameter is the best option starting out.
Christy Northcutt, PACE chair, said her ultimate wish is to reach the initial number of maple trees to provide a shaded area to visitors.
“Starting with 10 to make sure they take root and are growing and doing well in that area is a good idea, but ultimately, I would like us to see the 20 maples requested by the artist,” Northcutt said.
In May, PACE members, in a compromise with local artist Romy Owens, decided to decrease the pocket prairie area surrounding Under Her Wing by two-thirds.
The north side of Under Her Wing will be left alone to grow and develop as the prairie, and the south side will be regularly mowed by city staff.
PACE members will review new bids for the 10 larger maple trees at their Sept. 28 meeting before the plan is presented to Enid city commissioners for approval.
The trees will be randomly planted about 25 feet apart later this fall. Ten redbuds also will be planted to the south side of the artwork, connecting existing redbuds.
At Wednesday’s meeting, PACE members also set a deadline for interactive art submissions along the Enid Trails System.
Submissions will reopen by no later than Friday and will close Sept. 21 ahead of PACE’s next meeting, which is when any submissions will be reviewed.
PACE will prioritize funding submissions with art that is engaging, interactive and accessible to all people, requires little maintenance and contributes to a safe environment like climbing.
The proposal request does not require a specific budget, timeline or physical dimensions, but these must be included in submissions, along with a description and three concept images of the project.
Projects could sit on one location on the 2-mile pedestrian trail, span the entire length or a mix of both, and can range anywhere from $500 to under $50,000.
Applications must be submitted through either Dropbox or SendSafely at https://docs.enid.org/u/engr-files. Applicants must also email the city’s PACE staff liaison, Angela Rasmuson, at arasmuson@enid.org as additional submission notification.
