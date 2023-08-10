By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Public Arts Commission of Enid on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, approved a grant application for a partnership between Enid SPCA and Hive Appeal, run by Kelly and Ty Tompkins, for a mural project.
The application will go to Enid City Commission for consideration during an upcoming meeting. The grant would provide $8,400 for the murals to be painted.
The project consists of murals being painted on the long sides of two shipping containers, with the mural depicting images that go hand-in-hand with the goal of SPCA, which is to provide care to companion animals waiting for adoption.
The two shipping containers, on the south side of the parking lot, were purchased in May with the help of a grant from Park Avenue Thrift, and both are used to store pet food and supplies that are donated to the community to people in times of need. Vickie Grantz, executive director of SPCA, said there are two programs to donate needed pet food and supplies to the community. She said one container specifically is for pet food donations, which are donated in times of financial stress to those in the community. She said there was 80,000 pounds of pet food donated free of charge in 2022 alone. The other container is for pet supplies, including leashes, crates, collars, dog houses and more. The two containers allow for more space to store food and supplies, and Grantz said it will allow for larger donations to be accepted.
The mural is not yet designed, Kelly Tompkins said, but will feature scenes that depict SPCA’s mission of helping animals.
“The mural will include animals that the Enid SPCA rescues — mostly dogs and cats, but it could include other companion animals as well,” Tompkins said. “It will be a happy, colorful welcome for visitors and staff of the Enid SPCA, and will provide a fun backdrop for adoption events and for photos taken with new family members.”
Tompkins said the goal is to paint the murals in October, but it could be November, as there is more approval needed for the grant application, as well as the other projects Hive Appeal is working on.
Tompkins said Grantz reached out to Hive Appeal about the murals, and said she starts to plan the mural based on visiting the site and speaking with people and hearing their ideas.
“When deciding what to include in a mural, I start by listening to ideas,” Tompkins said. “Visiting the location in person helps me get a feel for the place, the texture of the surface and viewpoints from which the mural will be seen. Most clients don’t know exactly what they want, but they usually have a theme in mind. Then I research ideas, history, common threads and symbolism. Then I start playing with shapes that represent various elements to be included.”
Grantz said the containers are highly visible from Overland Trail when cars drive by, as well as being visible from the part of the Enid Walking Trails that passes by SPCA. She said she hopes the murals will add a more vibrant atmosphere around SPCA.
“Our goal is to be able to bring in more people to the Enid SPCA and have events in our yard, adoption events, and we host animal welfare at our adoption events we have here,” she said. “For us, it’s kind of a two-fold situation. The murals are going to help us to make it a more fun and exciting atmosphere, and we’ll be able to have some spots on the containers that will be specifically for photographs, adoption photos and different things can be taken out there. And promoting what we have here in the city. What Hive Appeal does is absolutely amazing, and it’s so bright and colorful and fun. So it brings a smile to your face to see their murals and the work they do around the city.”
With so many murals around town that have been painted by Hive Appeal, Tompkins said it is always nice to add one for a nonprofit such as SPCA.
“We love creating murals for nonprofits, or anyone who really resonates with our style. We love creating meaningful pieces, whether for nonprofits, commercial businesses or individuals,” Tompkins said. “As rescue pet parents ourselves, we’re thrilled to do this project, and hope it brings more attention to the Enid SPCA.”
Enid SPCA is located at 1116 Overland Trail, and can be reached by calling (580) 233-1325. For more information, visit enidspca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.