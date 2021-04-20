ENID, Okla — Public Arts Commission of Enid (PACE) is seeking applications from professional artists for a community mural project at the city’s recently constructed skate park, 5th and Randolph.
The east side of buildings that border the skate park property are targeted for a mural or group of murals, with about 1,330 square feet of room on the north one, constructed of painted, hollow clay blocks, and 1,386 square feet of space on the south one that has painted corrugated metal siding.
The mural or murals are intended to remain at least 10 years.
The commission is encouraging applications from artists “who create colorful imagery with a focus on the demographics and interests of the audience, the Enid Skate Park visitors and their families,” according to a press release.
The total project funds are not to exceed $48,000. Artists may bid the north building, south building or both.
PACE members and the Enid Skate Park Mural Committee will identify up to four finalists who will be invited to develop mural proposals. Each finalist team will be paid an honorarium of $750 for the development and presentation of a design proposal. There will be only one payment per team approximately thirty days after the presentation.
This opportunity is open to all artists regardless of age, race, class, national origin, creed, gender, gender expression, religious affiliation, physical or mental ability. The Public Arts Commission of Enid (PACE) encourages artistic diversity, the release states.
Applications are being accepted through 11:59 p.m. May 15, 2021.
An application package — which includes a Request for Qualifications (RFQ), quote form, business relationship affidavit and non-collusion affidavit — can be downloaded at www.Enid.org/PACE.
