Every Enid Public Schools site now is officially on the path to becoming a “model school” in Oklahoma.
Over half of Enid’s schools are considered model schools by Great Expectations, leaders from the Oklahoma-based education nonprofit announced Monday.
Two more EPS schools have joined the seven schools already being recognized as the top-tier “model schools,” which have 90% to 100% of the teachers implementing all 17 of Great Expectations’ classroom practices daily, GE President and CEO Linda Dzialo said at EPS’ Monday board meeting.
Dzialo and coach Toni Shamley presented the 2021-22 school year plaques to principals from each building.
Longfellow Middle School and Hoover Elementary School were upgraded from being named the year before as “progressive schools” — where between 80% to 89% of teachers implement all practices.
EPS’ returning model schools included Hayes, Adams, Coolidge, Garfield, Eisenhower and Taft elementary schools, as well as Carver/Commons/Fowler Early Childhood Center (counted as one school).
McKinley Elementary School remained a progressive school for a second year, and Monroe Elementary School returned after a year’s absence in 2020-21. Glenwood Elementary School was named a progressive school.
“All I have to say after all this is ‘wow,’” Dzialo said. “You have a lot to celebrate tonight.”
Five new schools also were named “transitional schools” — over 50% of staff trained by GE — joining the list for the first time Monday: Enid’s two other middle schools (Waller and Emerson), Prairie View Elementary School, Lincoln Academy and Enid High School.
Dzialo said out of Oklahoma’s current 80 GE model schools, only one school district has been named a model district, whose schools are all model schools (Bixby Public Schools, which was first recognized in 2019).
“And y’all are just chomping at their heels,” Dzialo said.
“And we’ll get there,” Superintendent Darrell Floyd replied.
Coaches from Great Expectations spend the school year leading professional development training for teachers and administrators, teaching them GE’s classroom practices, life principles and core tenets to teach to their students. Professional development trainings held on site can last half a day, one full day or four days.
GE staff then visit schools each year to evaluate classroom practice implementation.
These practices include teaching critical thinking skills; asking teachers and students to speak in complete sentences and address each other by name; reciting or reflecting upon a school, class or personal creed every day; and celebrating the success of others.
Enid Public Schools has been involved with the GE program since 2002, and Hayes was named the first model school in 2006.
EPS so far has spent more than $130,000 with the Great Expectations Foundation during the current 2021-22 fiscal year. District board members have approved general fund encumbrances with purchase orders to GE for training, registration and site visits at every monthly board meeting except in January.
The most expenses were approved in April, totaling $67,000. This included a $42,000 purchase order for summer registration.
EPS spent a total $73,000 on more than 30 purchase orders described as professional development, training and visits, including $15,000 for EHS.
