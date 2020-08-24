Three more Enid Public Schools elementary classes are being quarantined as of Monday, as over 500 students and staff are now out of school due to COVID-19.
According to regular data tallies provided by the district Monday, 484 EPS students, 6.67% of current enrollment, are either in close-contact quarantine (453) or positive-case isolation (31). That rate is up over 2 percentage points from Friday’s tallies.
Nine EPS staff members have tested positive and are in isolation, and 32 are in quarantine.
Five more students, as well as five staffers, are “not identified” — counted as absent due to illness not identified as COVID-19-related.
Total positive isolations in effect come to 0.48% of all students and staff.
EPS’ re-entry plan went into effect Monday, with masks mandated for all on campus and no option for alternate scheduling, though state recommends schools move to distance learning when counties are in orange level 2, or 25-50 positive cases per 100,000. The district began providing tallies of contract tracing cases on Friday, so far the only school district in Oklahoma to do so.
One more class at Monroe Elementary School, one at Coolidge and one at Hoover were added to whole classes being quarantined as of Monday, though specific grades and class sizes aren't provided in the district’s tracing case totals.
The most individuals affected still remains at Monroe Elementary, with 134 staff and students quarantining or isolating, and 23 more since Friday. That comes to 37% of the school's population, up about 5 percentage points from Friday. Six students have tested positive, and as many classes are quarantining.
Three students and one staff member have tested positive at McKinley, but no classes are in quarantine.
Prairie View and Eisenhower elementary schools, along with Lincoln Academy, still are the only school sites with no quarantines or positive-case isolations in effect.
One student at Carver/Fowler Early Childhood Centers is in quarantine, and another is not identified.
No entire secondary school classes are being quarantined, though all four sites have close-contact quarantines in effect for students and staff members.
Ninety-four individuals at Enid High School have been sent home to quarantine or isolate. Eleven EHS students are in positive-case isolation — the most site positives in the district and in secondary schools. One staff member and 82 students are in quarantine, 40 more since Friday. Just over 2,000 students are enrolled at EHS
At Longfellow Middle School, 80 staff and students are at home. Five students have tested positive and are in isolation, with one more student now positive. At Waller, there are no confirmed positive cases, but 24 individuals, almost all students, are quarantining or not identified.
At Emerson, only three students are quarantining and one isolating.
Three positive cases from the EPS central kitchen staff are now in isolation. Twenty-two are currently employed at the site.
One transportation staff member is in quarantine, and one from special services is not identified. No staff members in EPS administrative services, IT or maintenance departments have tested positive or are in quarantine.
Cases are logged by the Garfield County Health Department and include exposures both on- and off-campus. Close contacts are determined within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of the positive case.
Maggie Jackson, with the Health Department, said Monday that while Enid Public Schools has seen positive testing among its students and personnel, the most recent data was coming from earlier in August.
"Our rates were increasing before school began," Jackson said.
Quarantine and isolation times are decided by school health officials, though the CDC recommends an average 14 days to quarantine and 10 to isolate.
Siblings and family members of students close-contact quarantining are not asked to also quarantine, though family of positive cases in isolation are.
Students continue to attend class via virtual learning, and the district provides WiFi hot spots for those in need. Around 100 hot spots have been checked out so far for students in quarantine or isolation, EPS Director of Technology Jeff Herbel said Monday.
The district has provided a total 200 for elementary and 3,500 for secondary students in virtual learning.
Enrollment for virtual-only learning ends Tuesday at 3 p.m for only high school students. Around 16% of all students are currently enrolled in the learning plan.
