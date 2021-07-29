The Enid Outlaws will be honored for their championship win with a parade through downtown Enid on Saturday.
Last week, the Enid Outlaws defeated the Syracuse Stallions at Stride Bank Center to win the TBL Championship.
The downtown parade will begin at 11 a.m. and run up Grand to Randolph, to Independence, then down Independence to outside Enid Brewing Co., where a stage will be set up for the team to speak.
After the parade and event, downtown businesses will also be celebrating Main Street Enid's “Crazy Days,” with specials throughout their stores and more deals spilling out onto the sidewalks.
The Enid News & Eagle also is honoring the championship win by offering an 11-inch by 17-inch commemorative front sports page replica of the story published in the Sunday, July 25, newspaper. Replica prints are available for $7 each. To order a commemorative print, call (580) 548-8114.
