An outdoor Pink Floyd laser show scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center Parking lot is canceled, the Stride Event Center announced Friday.
"Due to circumstances beyond our control, 'Outdoor Floyd: A Pink Floyd Laser Phenomenon' at Chisholm Trail Expo Center Parking Lot on Thursday, Sept. 17, has been canceled," according to a released statement. "Refunds are available through the original point of purchase."
Clients who bought tickets with cash can bring their hard ticket back to Stride Bank Center Admin Offices (second floor of Convention Hall) to receive their refund. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Clients who purchased tickets with a credit card through an official Stride Bank Center ticket outlet, will automatically be refunded. Please allow seven business days for this refund to process.
If you have questions regarding your ticket, please contact the Stride Bank Center box office directly at (580) 616-7380 or TIX@StrideBankCenter.com.
