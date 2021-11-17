ENID, Okla. — Organizers of downtown Enid’s ice skating rink are expecting more visitors this year once it returns for a second season on Friday, Nov. 19.
Holidays on Ice, a partnership between Main Street Enid and Stride Bank Center, will be open through the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, with a closing date of Jan. 2, 2022.
Main Street Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said she’s excited to get the ice skating rink up and running to “create the magical holiday season.”
“It is so much work, but it’s all totally worth it once you see it all come together and see everybody very happy to be skating on ice,” she said. “This ice rink is a community effort, and because we received so much support last year, we were able to bring it back this year.”
Holidays on Ice, title sponsored by Williams Media Group, will be located in the parking lot between Stride Bank Center and the art installation Under Her Wing was the Universe.
Beurlot said this year’s ice skating rink is slightly larger than last year’s at 85 feet by 52 feet.
Holidays on Ice brought in around 10,000 skaters last year, but Beurlot said she’s hoping that this year will attract 15,000 or more.
“With (The One) tree being there and bringing in people from all over, we have pretty high hopes of that,” she said. “We hope that it all just brings more tourism to the area so we can really show off our beautiful downtown. ... People are looking for places that create that Hallmark movie experience, and we’re putting it out there as that because you got the tree, the ice rink and the cute little downtown.”
Admission, which includes skates, is $12 per person. For groups of 10 to 30, the price is $10 per person, and for any group with 31 or more skaters, the price is $8 per person. Special pricing is available for 100 or more skaters.
Season passes are $60 each, and party packages are available with options that include food, drinks and indoor/outdoor party spaces.
Hours will be 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Special hours include noon to 9 p.m. from Nov. 23-26; noon to 11 p.m. on Nov. 27, which is Enid Lights Up the Plains; noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 21-23; noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 26-30; and noon to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
