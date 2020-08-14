ENID, Okla. — The Outdoor Floyd, A Socially Distanced Pink Floyd Laser Phenomenon show has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, according to Spectra Venue Management, the Stride Bank Center and Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
All tickets for the original August 30, 2020, performance will be honored, according to officials. The show will be held at the Garfield County Fairgrounds.
Tickets can be purchased at StrideBankCenter.com, (855) 849-3643 (TIX.ENID) or at the Stride Bank Center Office.
Ticket prices will be per vehicle (with a maximum of 5 people per vehicle) and are $110.00 $160.00, $210.00 and $310.00. Parking will be general admission within the designated price levels.
