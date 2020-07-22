ENID, Okla. — Spectra Venue Management, Stride Bank Center and the Chisholm Trail Expo Center announced a drive-in concert experience scheduled Aug. 30 featuring "Outdoor Floyd, A Socially Distanced Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular."
The drive-in event will be held in the parking lot at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices will be per vehicle, with a maximum of five people per vehicle, and are $110, $160, $210 and $310. Parking will be general admission within the designated price levels. Tickets go on sale at noon on July 24 at stridebankcenter.com, Stride Bank Center Box Office or at 855-TIX-ENID.
"Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in theaters have proven to be a safe, creative way to deliver fans world class entertainment,” said Stride Bank Center General Manager Kevin Boryczki. “We are taking that same concept and turning it into a drive-in concert experience where people who arrive in the same vehicle will be able to enjoy the concert sitting right outside their vehicle, while social distancing from everyone else in attendance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.