The Our Lady of Fatima Pilgrimage Walk is being planned for Thursday, Oct. 13, in celebration of the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Bison.
The event will begin at 5 a.m. with a mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid. The walk will begin at 5:45 a.m.
The group will make the 14-mile walk down Highway 81 to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bison.
A picnic will be held at the shrine beginning at 11 a.m., and a Rosary will be said at noon.
Our Lady of Fatima; formally known as Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Fatima, is a Catholic title of Mary, mother of Jesus, based on the Marian apparitions reported in 1917 by three shepherd children at the Cova da Iria in Fátima, Portugal.
"The pilgrimage walk to our Lady of Fatima in Bison is to spread devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Rosary,” said Pat Molitor, who is helping organize the event.
Catholics are invited to unite themselves in penance and love of our Immaculate Mother for the salvation of souls. The spirituality of pilgrimage is a rich part of Catholic tradition.
"Our specific spiritual intention for this pilgrimage walk is for an increase in vocations to the priesthood and religious life," Molitor said. "All are invited to join us as we honor our Mother and fulfill her requests."
Go to https://stfrancisenid.ejoinme.org/fatima to register online for the walk.
