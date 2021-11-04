ENID, Okla. — Our Daily Bread is serving a free Thanksgiving to anyone in need this upcoming holiday.
The ministry is in its second year serving the Thanksgiving meal. Formerly, the Knights of Columbus served the meal.
“We tend to take our blessings for granted. In this case, volunteering on Thanksgiving is a way to show God’s love to other people,” said Deacon Val Ross, director of Our Daily Bread. “That’s what we do here on a daily basis, but especially on Thanksgiving.”
In 2020, Our Daily Bread served around 800 meals, all take out. This year, it will be served in the dining room and via the drive-thru on the north side through the alley.
“What we need most is volunteers,” Ross said. “It takes about 40-60 volunteers to serve the meal in the time span we have allowed. Right now, we are at 30 volunteers. Anyone who wants to volunteer, can contact me ahead of time.”
Our Daily Bread, which also serves a weekday lunch, serves a hot meal to anyone who walks through their doors. There are many people who eat there who are simply going through a hard time, whether unhoused or not.
“Sometimes people just need to be served a good meal, with some hope. That’s what we do, we serve hope,” Ross said.
The ministry is owned by the Catholic Church, but is made up of several churches and civic organizations in town.
Our Daily Bread is located on 616 W Randolph. They will begin serving Thanksgiving meals at 10 a.m. inside and in the drive-thru on Nov. 25. The drive-thru will serve until noon and the dining room will be open until 12:30 p.m.
“Just whatever time people can spare, we can always use people here,” Ross said. “There are lots of projects to be done with not enough time or people to do it sometimes.”
Ross said they could use any donations of traditional Thanksgiving foods, but especially dry stuffing mix, potatoes, instant mashed potatoes, cranberries and pies.
Monetary donations are welcome as well. Contact odbread@att.net or (580) 402-5486 to volunteer on Thanksgiving morning.
