Volunteers said they’ve served fewer meals than normal at Enid’s longtime soup kitchen since it reopened for indoor dining earlier this week.
Our Daily Bread’s volunteers, used to serving between 300 to sometimes 600, had given around 100 meals Wednesday morning to Enid residents facing food insecurity, cook Janna Randolph said.
Red, white and blue balloons from Memorial Day had been left on the tables in Our Daily Bread, at 616 W. Randolph, where patrons were allowed to eat inside for the first time in over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, groups of Our Daily Bread volunteers led by Deacon Val Ross continued preparing and serving meals — instead of on plates, they’d be put in clamshell styrofoam boxes, then given as to-go orders at the door that otherwise stayed locked.
Coffee machines, breakfast pastries and cereals would be left sitting outside that door during the morning rush.
Randolph said the low turnout still might be because of Monday’s holiday, as well as this week’s inclement weather.
“We’re up and running, ready to serve,” she said, after taking a pan of pizza rolls out of an industrial oven.
Doors now open at 7 a.m. for the breakfast crowd, while lunch is from 10:30 to noon Monday through Friday.
Volunteers, many retired, serve a variety of hot meals and sides so “everybody has something to enjoy,” Randolph said.
“This is a whole group effort. It takes everybody,” she said. “You get creative.”
Randolph, a retired elementary school teacher, comes in with her husband around 5:30 a.m. to prepare breakfast offerings and that day’s lunch meal, as does fellow volunteer and former teacher Julie Kimber. Other volunteers also plan salads, desserts, etc.
To volunteer with Our Daily Bread, contact Ross at ODBread@att.net or call (580) 242-5718. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older.
Our Daily Bread makes food purchases, while food also is donated from Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, community members, grocery stores like Jumbo Foods and Walmart and local businesses such as Golden Chick, Mazzio’s and Dandy’s Donuts, Deli and Delights.
Those interested in donating foods or money also can call Our Daily Bread. Monetary donations to support the soup kitchen can be made payable to Our Daily Bread and mailed to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 110 N. Madison, Enid, OK 73701.
Thanks to a recent donation, Randolph on Wednesday had made spinach with squash and onions, as well as stir fry.
Thursday, she said, is always chicken day.
“Come back tomorrow,” she told a patron, named Tommy. “I’m making squash casserole.”
“Don’t let me down,” he replied from the other side of the serving counter. “I’ll dream about that all night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.