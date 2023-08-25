OU Student Media
NORMAN — OU Daily, the University of Oklahoma’s student newspaper, earned two Pinnacle Awards finalist honors bestowed on the nation’s best college media organizations in results announced Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, by College Media Association.
OU Daily was named one of the five best four-year college media outlets on campuses with more than 10,000 students. The other finalists are Appalachian State, the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, Indiana University and the University of Michigan.
OU Daily also was named one of the five best four-year news websites on campuses with more than 10,000 students. Other finalists are Cal State Long Beach, DePaul, UNC-Charlotte and Kentucky.
Entries judged were produced between June 2022 and June 2023, spanning the tenures of summer 2022 editor-in-chief Jazz Wolfe, of Enid, and fall 2022-spring 2023 editor-in-chief Jillian Taylor, of Colleyville, Texas.
OU Student Media endeavors have earned 13 organizational Pinnacle honors since 2017.
OU Daily has been named among the college media’s best news websites four times in the past seven years, winning the top honor in 2019 and 2022.
OU Daily has been named among college media’s best news outlets six times in the past seven years, winning the top honor in 2017 and 2019. The distinction recognizes organizations that serve audiences through multiple channels, across writing, photo, video, design, apps, social media and more with, according to the judging criteria, “a day-in-day-out quality and quantity of coverage that students, faculty, staff and administrators want — and frankly, need.”
Winners will be named Oct. 31 at the fall national college media convention in Atlanta.
