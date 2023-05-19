ENID, Okla. — The Otoe-Missouria Tribe has purchased a downtown Enid building to serve as a permanent Women, Infant and Children (WIC) clinic for the area.
WIC is a nutrition, education and supplemental food program for pregnant women, postpartum breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding women and their infants and children who meet program eligibility requirements. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is open to anyone who meets the eligibility requirements regardless of race, color or national origin.
The tribe has provided a WIC clinic in Enid for many years, but those locations were leased, and the tribe did not own the buildings.
The Otoe-Missouria Enid clinic serves approximately 50 households in and around Enid. A household is classified as at least one person receiving WIC benefits. The Enid clinic is one of five clinics run by the Otoe-Missouria Tribe.
“I had been hoping to find a new location in Enid for more than five years,” Otoe-Missouria WIC Director Dawn Briner said. “I wanted it to be within proximity of other social services programs to help participants access assistance.”
The purchased building is located at 109 S. Grand and is within walking distance of other social service buildings and services.
The purchase was fully funded by a grant for $315,000 from the Food & Nutrition Services Branch of the USDA. Additional funds were allocated in the grant for any necessary renovations. The purchase was completed Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
“I believe this is a first for the Otoe-Missouria Tribe,” Briner said. “I don’t believe the tribe has ever purchase real estate for a grant-funded program.”
The building has about three rooms that could serve as offices or other needs for the new clinic; however, with renovations, Briner said there could be a possibility of six offices. This would allow the clinic to add additional staff to better serve the growing population of clients in the area, she said.
Briner is hoping to have the renovations completed by the end of July and to hold an open house in August.
“I would like to thank the USDA and the Otoe-Missouria Tribal Council for making this project possible,” Briner said. “I’m excited about the possibility for expanding our services in Enid, and possibly to other cities as well.”
Otoe-Missouria Tribal headquarters are in Red Rock. There are approximately 3,300 enrolled tribal members who live throughout the U.S. The tribe owns five casinos, two convenience stores, two event centers, a hotel and indoor water park. To learn more about the Otoe-Missouria Tribe, visit the website at www.omtribe.org.
