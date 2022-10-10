Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening followed by a few lingering showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening followed by a few lingering showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.