A judge in a lawsuit against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority over alleged Open Meeting Act violations has ruled that its engineering firm Poe & Associates is subject to discovery, a court order reads.
Norman resident and local attorney Stan Ward filed a lawsuit against OTA in May after he and some 200 residents accused the agency of insufficiently informing the public about turnpike projects in Cleveland County on its January and February meeting agendas.
OTA plans to build a turnpike, known as the south extension, in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed in east Norman.
Judge Timothy Olsen’s Friday ruling changed from his original order issued Sept. 29. The previous order protected the firm from discovery, but Friday, the judge changed his mind following a hearing earlier last week after Ward filed a motion to reconsider.
“The Court will allow discovery of communications, including contracts between the OTA and Poe and Associates referencing or related to ACCESS, the South Extension and/or item #894 of the agenda referenced in the Motion to Reconsider,” the judge’s order reads.
Ward’s co-counsel Richard Labarthe said he hoped to see depositions to begin soon.
Those subject to testify in court include OTA board members, the authority’s executive director Tim Gatz and deputy director Joe Echelle.
Hearing Tuesday
OTA attorneys and Ward’s legal team will be in court Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Supreme Court, where they will argue before a court referee. Referees hear arguments and report the findings to the justices before a matter is heard by the high court.
The argument centers on whether the Supreme Court should assume jurisdiction of the lawsuit.
OTA has argued that the state Supreme Court is the sole venue for all legal matters related to the authority’s projects, not just whether it will validate the use of bonds for the projects.
Ward argued that state law demonstrates that the district court is the proper venue because the lawsuit is not challenging the authority’s decision to finance projects with bonds or the use of eminent domain powers.
Wood writes for the Norman Transcript.
