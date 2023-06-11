Bella photo

Oklahoma State University student Bella Casey is working as an intern for the Enid News & Eagle this summer. (Photo provided)

She is majoring in multimedia journalism and political science.

“I have loved to write for as long as I can remember,” Casey said. “I grew up in Jones, where I played with the reporter American Girl Doll Kit, and I tried to start my own newspaper in elementary school. The Backyard Barn News ran for only one Sunday, as I couldn’t come up with a second week of stories and neither could my unpaid staff reporter (my little brother).”

Casey began barrel racing at age 13, giving riding lessons to pay her entry fees and turned a few cutting rejects and a failed racehorse into barrel horses.

“Now, I’m back where I started: the newspaper,” she said.

Casey is an intern reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Hope? Send an email to hking@enidnews.com.

