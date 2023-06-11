Oklahoma State University junior Bella Casey is the Enid News & Eagle’s summer intern.
She is majoring in multimedia journalism and political science.
“I have loved to write for as long as I can remember,” Casey said. “I grew up in Jones, where I played with the reporter American Girl Doll Kit, and I tried to start my own newspaper in elementary school. The Backyard Barn News ran for only one Sunday, as I couldn’t come up with a second week of stories and neither could my unpaid staff reporter (my little brother).”
Casey began barrel racing at age 13, giving riding lessons to pay her entry fees and turned a few cutting rejects and a failed racehorse into barrel horses.
“Now, I’m back where I started: the newspaper,” she said.
