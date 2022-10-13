STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University leadership announced new goals and priorities this week that include recruiting and funding record numbers of students.
OSU President Kayse Shrum and Senior Vice President of Operations Jerome Loughridge presented a set of strategies with a single goal of making OSU “the preeminent land-grant university.”
Shrum said she and her team went on listening sessions across the state and beyond, while a steering committee at home developed key ideals for the strategy.
Shrum and Loughridge laid out priorities that included increased enrollment and access to OSU through scholarships, increasing retention and improving graduation rates and having graduates that are prepared for the workforce.
“One of the fundamental tenants of the land grant mission is access,” Loughridge said. “In order to expand student access, the first imperative of the OSU strategy is this — we will enroll a minimum of 5,000 new first-year students by the year 2026. To accomplish this, we will recruit an increasing number of college-ready undergraduate students. Reaching this goal will mean a growth rate of around 10%.
“Why do we want to do that? Because we believe no one needs graduates more than Oklahoma needs them. Oklahoma produces about 25% fewer graduates than does the average state, so OSU will help solve this issue by expanding Oklahoma’s career-ready college graduate work force. Increase scholarship for new students.”
Loughridge said OSU is going to be asking communities and friends of the university for much more help to fund scholarships.
“We’re going to scholarship like we’ve never scholarshipped before,” he said.
Expanding research and access to OSU’s research also was a priority.
“The university philosophy is predicated on the notion that we provide students with an education that will set them up for success after graduation while using the strength of our research to solve some of society’s most pressing problems,” Shrum said. “The strategy has identified areas where society’s greatest needs — aerospace innovation, energy sustainability, food security and One Health — cross with OSU’s greatest research capabilities.”
One Health is a catch-all term for humans and animal health.
Another plan is to design student portfolios highlighting skills and projects that will follow the students throughout their careers.
“I think OSU prepares us to excel in our academics and in our teamwork abilities and further on into the workforce to use those to make sure we make an impact wherever we go and however we do it,” Hospitality and Tourism student Daysia Blackwell said.
OSU will be increasing degree programs and online options, while aiming for Top 30 status in academic and athletic pursuits, like the Director’s Cup for men’s and women’s athletics programs.
“To reach great heights, we must all unite behind this daring vision to be the nation’s preeminent land-grant university,” Shrum said.
Simmons is editor of the Stillwater News Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.