STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State University officials on Monday unveiled ambitious plans to build or upgrade 10 athletic facilities on the Stillwater, though there is no timeline for the multimillion-dollar effort.
Once completed, the athletic village could include a new softball stadium, indoor track and field facility and basketball and wrestling practice facilities.
“This will all be predicated on gathering the resources needed to do these, but regardless, it is a years-in-the-making project,” OSU Athletics Director Chad Weiberg said at Monday’s press conference. “Even if we had all the resources readily available now, you can see that these projects would take a lot of time to design and plan more and build, so the timeline will be set by how we’re able to gain resources.”
The athletic department estimated it would need to raise $325 million to fund the projects in a news release.
“We have been having conversations with supporters and potential donors, and those conversations have been received well,” Weiberg said.
The plan is in its conceptual stages, and Weiberg said the athletic department decided to announce it now because of conference realignment. The Big 12 is set to welcome BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida this upcoming fall, and Oklahoma and Texas will move to the SEC in 2024.
“This is going to continue to evolve, and we just felt like the worst thing that we could do is feel like we weathered that storm and be comfortable and not be in the position we need to be in when the next one comes,” Weiberg said.
The university will fund its new Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute, and Cowboy football will have its own space within the building that will be paid for with athletic funds and private donations.
Football coach Mike Gundy said the program’s current facility, while still in good condition, has grown outdated over the past 15 years.
“We’ll be able to update and bring in new thoughts in taking care of the student-athletes. That’s really what facilities are for now,” Gundy said. “The good ones, which we’ll build here, will be really really first class in taking care of the student-athletes.”
Whenever OSU football makes the move, its existing space in the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium will be renovated into a Student-Athlete Success Center, expanding programs such as academic services and mental health.
OSU softball coach Kenny Gajewski has campaigned for a new softball stadium since before O’Brate Stadium became the new home for Cowboy baseball, and one was revealed as part of the plan. It would be located on the site of Allie P. Reynold Stadium, which will be demolished.
“I think a new stadium shows that … we are completely aligned, and we are all-in for the sport of softball,” Gajewski said. “I think that as I talk to kids, that’s all I’ve got to say. We already show that now, but a new stadium puts that to a level that is everlasting.”
Plans for a new softball facility include a team theater room, pitching lab, batting tunnels and tailgating corrals.
Weiberg said the goal for the new softball stadium is to add more capacity without diluting the energetic atmosphere of the existing Cowgirl Stadium.
“We clearly have an issue at the current stadium where we don’t have enough room for fans. We’ve got a lot more demand for our tickets than we got space,” Weiberg said. “But at the same time, we love how that feels there. We don’t want to lose that.”
Basketball practice at Gallagher-Iba Arena is occasionally displaced because of other athletic and campus events. The proposed practice facility, which would be an addition to the south end of the arena, would change that, men’s coach Mike Boynton said.
“The atmosphere in (Gallagher-Iba Arena) is second to none, but it’s just for game days,” Boynton said. “The practice facility, the locker room, our training room, our weight room – those are everyday facilities. Those are the places where the work really gets done.”
Cowboy wrestling received a $1 million renovation to its locker room, and plans for an additional building on the north side of Gallagher-Iba Arena were announced. Coach John Smith said it would lead to a better product on the mat.
“Most of it is hard work. Most of it is busting your tail, but a nice facility – the nice locker room we have now – has made a difference,” Smith said. “It has brought guys together, and I think a room will do the same thing.”
Oklahoma State is the only Big 12 school to not offer its track and field athletes an indoor facility. Despite this, the indoor women’s team won its first Big 12 title on Saturday.
Now, the vision plan proposes an indoor facility south of the existing outdoor complex. It would allow athletes to train in any weather.
Dave Smith, Director of Track & Field and Cross Country, said the plan shows a commitment to the program.
“I think that in this day and age you got to have state-of-the-art facilities to win recruiting battles,” Dave Smith said.
Other plans include upgrades to the home of Karsten Creek – the home of OSU Golf – as well as the equestrian program and the creation of a Gallagher-Iba Arena Welcome Plaza to the east of the arena.
The athletic department is already working on improvements to Boone Pickens Stadium’s seating. Stadium seats will replace some sections of benches and additional aisles and handrails will be added – the north side will be ready for the 2023 season and the south side for 2024.
The upgrades will cost an estimated $55 million in debt service, and Weiberg said his goal is to fund the remaining $270 million without taking on additional debt.
“We don’t have a Texas-sized budget, and so our way that we are going to be competitive is to be able to deploy as much of our budget to our programs and to basically keeping them active,” Weiberg said. “That is why we will take our time on this. We won’t move on any of this until the funds are there.”
