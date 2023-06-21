STILLWATER, Okla. — T. Boone Pickens’ generosity continues.
Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum announced on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that OSU will receive a $120 million gift from the T. Boone Pickens Foundation.
Pickens, who passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, was an energy executive, OSU alumnus and philanthropist.
“Physical, mental and spiritual health played a big part in Boone’s life,” Jay Rosser, T. Boone Pickens Foundation director, said. “Boone’s passion for health and research programs is evidenced by his philanthropic support for a wide range of world-class institutions, including MD Anderson, UT Southwestern, the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University, the Center for Brain Health in Dallas and the Hotchkiss Brain Institute at the University of Calgary, among others. He would be pleased OSU is positioning itself through HPNRI to discover and apply evidence-informed solutions to improve lives.”
Pickens’ contributions to OSU now approach $650 million. A majority of the gift — $63.7 million — will go toward student scholarships, helping to ensure more students have access to higher education and can pursue their dreams without financial burden. This gift will be designated to the Pickens legacy scholarship funds and will double the impact of donor contributions.
Another $25 million will support the recently announced OSU Human Performance Innovation Complex which will enhance the health and wellness among students, OSU athletes and the broader community. The facility will house the Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute and the Cowboy Football Center.
The gift also includes plans for renovating Karsten Creek golf course — home of the Cowboy and Cowgirl collegiate golf teams. Pickens enjoyed a long friendship with Mike Holder, former OSU golf coach and athletic director. Pickens supported many of Holder’s extensive projects, foremost among them the reimagined and reconstructed football stadium, which bears Pickens’ name.
The gift includes donating Pickens’ personal and business archives to OSU for a museum to celebrate Pickens’ legacy as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. OSU will construct the publicly accessible museum inside the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium.
“We are incredibly thankful to the T. Boone Pickens Foundation for this extraordinary gift,” Dr. Shrum said. “Boone was a true leader and visionary whose investments, involvement and advocacy for energy independence drove America’s oil and gas industry for nearly seven decades. But it was his generosity that had the most significant impact.
“Even today, almost four years after his death, he continues to make an impact for good through the generosity of his foundation. As a result, a new generation of Oklahoma State students will have access to life-changing scholarships, researchers to world-class facilities, and student-athletes to outstanding academic and athletic facilities. Once again, one cannot overstate his impact on our university.”
