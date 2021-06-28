STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University Museum of Art will open an exhibition exploring the art and career of the highly successful 20th-century American printmaker and painter Doel Reed (1894-1985) on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
“Sun Patterns, Dark Canyon: The Paintings and Aquatints of Doel Reed” demonstrates how Reed was both influenced by and contributed to national and international artistic trends over his career. Included in the exhibition are more than 60 works by Reed and his contemporaries. The exhibition also features personal items such as Reed’s diary from World War l and examples of his aquatint plates. An exhibition catalogue will be available. “Sun Patterns, Dark Canyon” will be on view until Oct. 30.
Best known today as a Southwestern artist and “master of the aquatint,” Reed began his career in the Midwest and moved to Oklahoma in the 1920s. He was a professor of art at Oklahoma State University for more than 30 years and spent the latter part of his career in Taos, N.M. This retrospective highlights his prints, paintings and drawings from the 1920s to the 1970s.
Funding for this exhibition is provided by Kent and Jeanette Young, the Doel Reed Center, Neal and Lora Buck, and the Vaughn Vennerberg II Endowed Chair fund in Art. The accompanying catalogue is funded by the Terra Foundation for American Art and the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Family Foundation.
The museum is at 720 S. Husband St. in downtown Stillwater. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free, thanks to support from the OSU Museum of Art Advocates. For information about the OSU Museum of Art, go to museum.okstate.edu or call (405) 744-2780.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.