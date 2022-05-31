Two Oklahoma State University medical students recently spent time in Enid shadowing doctors.
Kaylee Mach, originally from Yukon, attended OSU in Stillwater for her undergraduate degree, receiving a bachelor’s in physiology, biology and microbiology. She attends OSU’s College of Medicine’s new Tahlequah campus, having just completed her first year.
She shadowed Dr. Timothy Teske, an OSU College of Medicine graduate, at Northwest Oklahoma Orthopaedic Clinic.
After the shadowing experience she “will be working as a teaching assistant for summer anatomy and biomedical courses while participating in a cancer research project,” Mach said.
“After I graduate, I wish to practice in a community that similarly provides its surrounding communities with more convenient access to health care,” she said. “I’m thankful to those who made this opportunity possible and fortunate for this invaluable experience.”
Her grandparents, Ken and Terri Cisco, live in Enid.
The other medical student, Holly Lakin, is a second-year medical student at OSU in Tulsa.
She shadowed Dr. Jonathan Bushman at Reliant Direct Primary Care.
She moved to Tulsa in 2017 from Pueblo, Colo., to attend the University of Tulsa for her undergraduate degree.
“The goal of my visit here is for me to learn more about rural medicine, specifically primary care, and I am eager to continue to see the breadth of what family medicine can care for,” she said. “My philosophy as I continue my education to be a physician is to not just serve a community but really be part of it and know it from the inside out.”
