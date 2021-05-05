Several Garfield County students recently were honored by Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million students will receive from the college and its academic departments.
“Our students have a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and career interests, and it is an honor to award scholarships to help fund their academic goals,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “These scholarships are possible because of the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and its students.”
The 2021-2022 scholarship recipients and hometowns are:
• P&K Equipment John Deere Scholarship — Jaelyn Groves, animal science, Fairmont.
• Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship — Bree Kisling, agricultural communications, Enid.
• Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship — Nehemiah Noak, animal science, Enid.
• CHS University Scholarship — John Smithson, agribusiness, Enid.
