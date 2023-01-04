By CNHI Oklahoma
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma artist Anita Fields has been selected to receive the Women in the Arts Recognition Award from the Cimarron Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Fields, a member of the Osage and Muscogee tribes, is noted for her clay and textile arts that reflect her native Osage culture. She was born in Oklahoma and is a graduate of Oklahoma State University. The Cimarron Chapter — located in Stillwater, in partnership with the OSU Museum of Art — nominated Fields for this award.
An award ceremony and reception will be 5-7 p.m. Jan. 19, at the OSU Museum of Art.
The Women in the Arts Recognition Award recognizes women for outstanding achievements in the non-performance arts, including fiber arts, fine arts, sculpture, music composition, literature and drama authorship, jewelry, metalwork, decorative painting and pottery. Recipients of the award demonstrate an outstanding contribution to their artistic field beyond mastery of technique. This may include innovative design work, featured exhibitions, publication, research and technique development. The criteria for this award are strict, and not all nominations are successful.
“Fields’ resume features an extensive list of exhibitions, publications and highly-coveted artist residencies for which she has been invited to participate,” Vicky Berry, OSU Museum of Art director said. “As an Osage textile and ceramic artist, she portrays her cultural influences through her highly textured and layered works. In addition to her work as an artist, Anita is recognized as an advocate for the Osage community and is an accomplished and highly sought-after teaching artist. Fields’ achievements are well-deserving of such an award.”
Her work can be found in several collections, such as the Minneapolis Institute of Art; Museum of Art and Design, New York City; Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, N.M.; Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Ark.; Heard Museum, Phoenix; and the National Museum of the American Indian, Smithsonian, Washington, D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.