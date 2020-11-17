Enid Charity Ball Committee and Northwest Osteopathic Foundation presented $39,000 to Enid Community Clinic on Monday, to support the clinic's ongoing operations.
The check represents the proceeds from the Enid Charity Ball fundraiser and a matching donation from Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation (NOOF).
The charity ball usually takes place in August, but was cancelled this year due to public health concerns. The Enid Charity Ball committee turned to a mail-in fundraiser, and Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation offered to match all contributions up to $25,000.
The mail-in effort garnered $19,500, which was matched by NOOF to the total of $39,000.
Janet Cordell, nurse manager at the clinic, said the donation enables clinic volunteers to focus on the true mission of the clinic.
"We get to do just what we want to do, which is seeing people and taking care of patients," Cordell said. "We don't have to worry about funding — it's just there."
Cordell said support from the charity ball has allowed the clinic to expand its services in recent years.
"It's enabled us to just have to take care of patients," Cordell said, "and we don't have to worry about bed races or bake sales — we can just take care of patients."
Kristy Skidmore, co-chair of Enid Charity Ball, said community support made that kind of assurance possible for another year, despite the pandemic.
“While the mail-in donations are impressive, I can’t say I was totally surprised by the success of the campaign," Skidmore said. "Our charity ball patrons have historically been generous, ever since the event first took place in 1997. They believe in the mission of the community clinic and their support has been unwavering.
But, Skidmore said she and charity ball regulars are "looking forward to having an in-person event in 2021."
The annual gala and live auction will take place at Oakwood County Club on Aug. 21, 2021.
Anita Luetkemeyer, NOOF executive director, said support will be especially important in the wake of the pandemic.
“Now, maybe more than ever in light of the pandemic, there is a need for people without insurance and without financial resources to have access to quality healthcare,” she said. "I urge people to support the effort by attending the Charity Ball or making a financial gift to the clinic. People can also support the event by donating an item to be auctioned that evening."
The Enid Charity Ball Committee is comprised of committee chairs, Kristy Skidmore and Chelsea Bugg; auction chair, Ivy Epps; and ommittee members, April Davis, Todd Earl, Ryan and Kristi Fossett, Brooke Jackson, Tiffany Lack, Anita Luetkemeyer, Jana Sawicki, and Mindy Shimanek.
For more information about how you can be a part of Enid Charity Ball, contact Luetkemeyer at anita.luetkemeyer@gmail.com or call (580) 234-6071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.