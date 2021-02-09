OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics is accepting applications from high school sophomores for the 2021-22 academic year.
OSSM, which enrolls high school juniors and seniors from all 77 counties in Oklahoma, anticipates a class of about 85 students and expects to receive more than 130 applications, according to a press release.
Admissions criteria include high school grades/transcripts, academic goals, teacher and counselor recommendations and ACT scores. Students also interview with faculty, staff and alumni. Typically, applicants are encouraged to visit campus, but that part of the admission process was eliminated for the 2021-22 year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For the current 2020-21 school year, OSSM enrolled 66 new juniors, 31 boys and 35 girls, with an average GPA of 3.951.
OSSM provides a college-level, academically advanced curriculum in science and mathematics to juniors and seniors across the state.
Because OSSM is an Oklahoma state agency, tuition, room and board are free for state residents.
