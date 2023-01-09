Oklahoma State School Board Foundation will present the Dr. Bob Mooneyham Memorial Scholarship this spring to a Oklahoma high school senior who plans to major in education.
The application deadline for the one-year $5,000 scholarship has been extended to Jan. 20.
To qualify, applicants: must be a high school student who will earn a diploma from an Oklahoma public high school during the 2022-23 school year; have plans to declare education as a major; have a minimum 3.0 unweighted high school GPA; have plans to pursue a degree at an accredited Oklahoma college, university or CareerTech center beginning in the fall of 2023; have plans to become an Oklahoma public school educator upon completion of degree; and have a minimum 20 ACT or 1040 SAT score.
Mooneyham, for whom the scholarship is named, began his career as a teacher, coach and guidance counselor, before becoming a school superintendent and college professor.
He served as executive director of OSSBA for 25 years — from 1975 to 2000.
Mooneyham, who passed away in 2012, is honored annually during the OSSBA Bob Mooneyham Memorial Golf Tournament. Proceeds from the tournaments are used to fund the scholarship.
For more information and to apply for the scholarship, go to ossba.org/scholarship.
