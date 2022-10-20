OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State School Boards Association is hosting three virtual information sessions for Oklahomans interested in serving on a local school board.
The first two “So You Want to be a School Board Member?” sessions — scheduled for noon Nov. 2 and 6 p.m. Nov. 7 — are free and open to anyone who wants to learn more about school board service, according to an OSSBA release. The third free session slated for noon Dec. 14 is designed for those who file for a school board seat during the Dec. 5-7 filing period.
Shawn Hime, OSSBA’s executive director, and Julie Miller, OSSBA’s deputy executive director and general counsel, will share information and answer questions about the qualifications required to run for school board, the election process and the roles and responsibilities of the school board.
OSSBA is a non-profit organization that states its mission is to promote quality public education through support for school board members and school districts statewide. The organization launched the Get on Board campaign three years ago to emphasize the importance of school board service.
Public school districts in Oklahoma typically have three-, five- or seven-member boards, with at least one seat up for election each year. If two people file for the same seat, a general election takes place in April. If more than two people file for the same seat, a primary election takes place in February.
To learn more about running for a school board seat or to register for an information session, go to ossba.org/getonboard.
