ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 5,261 fewer COVID-19 cases and 103 fewer deaths this past week than the week before, according to the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reported from Feb. 12-18, there were 7,075 COVID-19 cases, a 42.6% decrease from Feb. 5-11, and 164 deaths, a 38.6% decrease from the previous week.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were age 50 and older and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.6% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 23,464 as of Thursday, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Feb. 12-18 were at 728, down 155 from last week, according to the OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks seventh, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 23rd in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases.

The number of positive cases makes up about 11.2% of nearly 3,383,210 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases remains at 1%.

This past week, during a period of winter weather, 60,720 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, down by 65,941 compared with the week before. The total number if vaccines administered is 681,466.

In Garfield County, 15.8% of people 16 and older have been vaccinated, and over half, or 52.2%, of people 65 and older have received the vaccine.

Daily update

Oklahoma reported 973 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Saturday, including a Fairmont resident. The 0.2% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 418,318 with 15,600 active, a single-day decrease of 877, and 398,563 recovered, including 1,827 since Friday’s report.

There have been 4,155 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 23 deaths statewide, 13 were men and 10 were women, with 17 in the 65 and older age group, four in the 50-64 age group and two in the 36-49 age group, according to OSDH, which does not normally designate gender and age of deaths per county of residence on the weekend.

Counties in which deaths occurred were five in Oklahoma, three each in Muskogee and Tulsa, two each in Cleveland and McCurtain and one each in Caddo, Carter, Creek, Garfield, Mayes, McClain, Okmulgee and Wagoner.

Cases in Garfield County on Saturday increased by 33 for a total of 7,478, with 266 active and 7,142, or 95.5%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,605, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 249 active cases and 6,294 recovered.

Of the county’s 70 deaths, 62 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 61 deaths.

There have been 2,894 cases, with 2,751 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,626 cases, with 3,462 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 38 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included nine in Kingfisher, three in Grant, two in Woodward and one each in Alfalfa and Woods. No cases were reported in Blaine, Major and Noble counties.

State update

There have been 221,355 Oklahoma women and 196,957 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were six designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,911 in the 0-4 age group, 47,112 in the 5-17 age group, 131,114 in the 18-35 age group, 90,465 in the 36-49 age group, 81,451 in the 50-64 age group and 60,240 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,155 deaths in the state, 3,289 have been 65 and older and 675 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 157 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,373, than women, 1,782, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 693 in Oklahoma; 671 in Tulsa; 256 in Cleveland; 127 in Comanche; 112 in Rogers; 110 in Creek; 93 in Muskogee; 87 in Canadian; 82 in Washington; 80 in Wagoner; 72 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 70 in Garfield; 68 in Grady; 65 in Custer; 63 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 60 in Stephens; 55 in Caddo; 54 in Lincoln; 52 in Bryan; 46 each in Carter and Payne; 45 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Pontotoc; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson and Osage; 43 in Le Flore; 41 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 37 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 30 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 24 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Atoka and Noble; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three in Harmon; two in Ellis; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,063 cases, 2,977 recovered, 71 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,957 cases, 1,877 recovered, 59 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,333 cases, 1,249 recovered, 74 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,179 cases, 1,148 recovered, 20 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,138 cases, 1,121 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 985 cases, 931 recovered, 47 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 933 cases, 900 recovered, 25 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 531 cases, 512 recovered, 12 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 48 Saturday, and 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in quarantine were 30 at Bill Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

Oklahoma per city 02.20.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 60470 546 57752 2021-02-20
TULSA 41640 440 39880 2021-02-20
EDMOND 16229 98 15605 2021-02-20
BROKEN ARROW 15378 136 14764 2021-02-20
NORMAN 13121 131 12458 2021-02-20
OTHER*** 9653 57 9250 2021-02-20
YUKON 8547 39 8265 2021-02-20
LAWTON 7645 102 7018 2021-02-20
ENID 6605 62 6294 2021-02-20
MOORE 6048 39 5703 2021-02-20
STILLWATER 5909 23 5738 2021-02-20
CLAREMORE 5647 80 5383 2021-02-20
OWASSO 5089 37 4893 2021-02-20
MUSKOGEE 5031 72 4602 2021-02-20
SHAWNEE 4752 53 4521 2021-02-20
ARDMORE 4189 28 3984 2021-02-20
ADA 3987 36 3766 2021-02-20
TAHLEQUAH 3777 28 3530 2021-02-20
PONCA CITY 3688 40 3537 2021-02-20
BARTLESVILLE 3644 68 3429 2021-02-20
BIXBY 3426 23 3316 2021-02-20
DURANT 3414 28 3213 2021-02-20
SAND SPRINGS 3114 38 2994 2021-02-20
MCALESTER 3009 24 2907 2021-02-20
DUNCAN 2918 37 2753 2021-02-20
SAPULPA 2892 44 2748 2021-02-20
JENKS 2800 18 2699 2021-02-20
MUSTANG 2553 23 2454 2021-02-20
GUYMON 2544 23 2462 2021-02-20
ALTUS 2388 41 2259 2021-02-20
EL RENO 2363 17 2281 2021-02-20
CHICKASHA 2295 41 2181 2021-02-20
GUTHRIE 2278 20 2145 2021-02-20
COLLINSVILLE 2268 14 2186 2021-02-20
CHOCTAW 2234 16 2143 2021-02-20
BLANCHARD 2111 12 2004 2021-02-20
STILWELL 2081 17 1922 2021-02-20
MIAMI 2035 24 1956 2021-02-20
BETHANY 1863 20 1776 2021-02-20
WOODWARD 1779 10 1715 2021-02-20
COWETA 1770 26 1680 2021-02-20
WEATHERFORD 1759 21 1697 2021-02-20
CLINTON 1671 41 1573 2021-02-20
ELK CITY 1659 19 1571 2021-02-20
SKIATOOK 1646 8 1588 2021-02-20
TAFT 1569 3 1554 2021-02-20
PRYOR CREEK 1566 18 1484 2021-02-20
GLENPOOL 1538 15 1470 2021-02-20
POTEAU 1519 14 1470 2021-02-20
GROVE 1510 35 1421 2021-02-20
VINITA 1460 8 1402 2021-02-20
OKMULGEE 1458 25 1391 2021-02-20
SEMINOLE 1443 17 1355 2021-02-20
SALLISAW 1443 14 1364 2021-02-20
TUTTLE 1428 11 1384 2021-02-20
PURCELL 1382 19 1304 2021-02-20
WAGONER 1375 14 1299 2021-02-20
BROKEN BOW 1347 29 1242 2021-02-20
ATOKA 1342 7 1284 2021-02-20
CUSHING 1330 13 1265 2021-02-20
ANADARKO 1321 20 1234 2021-02-20
NOBLE 1229 17 1147 2021-02-20
PAULS VALLEY 1221 18 1166 2021-02-20
SULPHUR 1215 12 1168 2021-02-20
IDABEL 1208 17 1132 2021-02-20
NEWCASTLE 1202 8 1152 2021-02-20
LEXINGTON 1177 14 1079 2021-02-20
TECUMSEH 1154 9 1099 2021-02-20
HARRAH 1134 11 1075 2021-02-20
FORT GIBSON 1131 12 1061 2021-02-20
PIEDMONT 1117 6 1070 2021-02-20
MCLOUD 1063 5 1022 2021-02-20
MADILL 1039 6 1001 2021-02-20
MULDROW 1019 4 965 2021-02-20
ALVA 986 9 962 2021-02-20
MARLOW 983 10 936 2021-02-20
JAY 982 11 942 2021-02-20
MARIETTA 950 6 913 2021-02-20
CHECOTAH 941 16 881 2021-02-20
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 922 2021-02-20
HENRYETTA 907 13 861 2021-02-20
HUGO 900 10 844 2021-02-20
BRISTOW 887 23 832 2021-02-20
EUFAULA 868 16 790 2021-02-20
SAYRE 812 14 777 2021-02-20
KINGSTON 795 6 750 2021-02-20
HOMINY 790 2 768 2021-02-20
KINGFISHER 787 10 739 2021-02-20
CLEVELAND 747 12 725 2021-02-20
STIGLER 745 8 699 2021-02-20
OKEMAH 735 7 707 2021-02-20
MANNFORD 731 13 698 2021-02-20
CATOOSA 727 10 697 2021-02-20
HELENA 724 2 715 2021-02-20
ELGIN 717 8 676 2021-02-20
LOCUST GROVE 715 0 670 2021-02-20
LINDSAY 712 9 680 2021-02-20
CALERA 692 5 643 2021-02-20
WEWOKA 675 8 634 2021-02-20
PERRY 672 5 620 2021-02-20
INOLA 670 6 650 2021-02-20
CHANDLER 670 16 626 2021-02-20
HOLDENVILLE 667 11 618 2021-02-20
HEAVENER 656 10 627 2021-02-20
NOWATA 656 10 627 2021-02-20
MOUNDS 644 9 602 2021-02-20
SPIRO 641 1 629 2021-02-20
BLACKWELL 637 17 586 2021-02-20
HENNESSEY 627 5 616 2021-02-20
CACHE 625 7 579 2021-02-20
DAVIS 613 7 578 2021-02-20
AFTON 599 3 581 2021-02-20
SALINA 595 5 538 2021-02-20
SPERRY 592 2 572 2021-02-20
CHELSEA 589 9 564 2021-02-20
TISHOMINGO 586 8 551 2021-02-20
SPENCER 571 12 520 2021-02-20
BOLEY 563 8 547 2021-02-20
WESTVILLE 560 4 539 2021-02-20
JONES 554 6 521 2021-02-20
PERKINS 550 4 527 2021-02-20
WARR ACRES 547 1 529 2021-02-20
COMANCHE 539 11 517 2021-02-20
PRAGUE 523 6 510 2021-02-20
DEL CITY 522 8 484 2021-02-20
MIDWEST CITY 515 13 477 2021-02-20
ANTLERS 513 8 481 2021-02-20
FAIRVIEW 502 6 484 2021-02-20
PAWNEE 501 13 465 2021-02-20
HULBERT 500 4 466 2021-02-20
WYNNEWOOD 498 4 463 2021-02-20
COALGATE 496 10 467 2021-02-20
VIAN 496 5 472 2021-02-20
DEWEY 493 5 469 2021-02-20
OOLOGAH 485 3 465 2021-02-20
PAWHUSKA 479 8 452 2021-02-20
COLCORD 476 3 462 2021-02-20
HASKELL 473 3 455 2021-02-20
ROLAND 471 1 461 2021-02-20
CHOUTEAU 470 10 442 2021-02-20
WILBURTON 469 6 449 2021-02-20
HINTON 465 1 456 2021-02-20
MEEKER 455 19 429 2021-02-20
APACHE 455 4 425 2021-02-20
STRATFORD 430 3 418 2021-02-20
WISTER 429 2 414 2021-02-20
LONE GROVE 428 4 411 2021-02-20
FREDERICK 427 10 403 2021-02-20
NEWKIRK 423 3 398 2021-02-20
CARNEGIE 407 9 373 2021-02-20
TALIHINA 402 9 385 2021-02-20
WALTERS 398 3 368 2021-02-20
WILSON 397 7 365 2021-02-20
STROUD 397 4 381 2021-02-20
POCOLA 396 3 381 2021-02-20
BEGGS 396 4 375 2021-02-20
KANSAS 392 6 371 2021-02-20
NICHOLS HILLS 391 1 379 2021-02-20
KONAWA 383 4 363 2021-02-20
WATONGA 382 1 363 2021-02-20
WASHINGTON 382 4 362 2021-02-20
LUTHER 367 7 349 2021-02-20
MANGUM 358 12 323 2021-02-20
TONKAWA 351 14 331 2021-02-20
COLBERT 350 9 317 2021-02-20
HARTSHORNE 347 4 331 2021-02-20
VALLIANT 342 5 322 2021-02-20
MINCO 341 0 337 2021-02-20
MORRIS 333 3 326 2021-02-20
WELLSTON 329 4 316 2021-02-20
HOOKER 327 0 318 2021-02-20
NEW CORDELL 322 0 310 2021-02-20
FLETCHER 322 2 311 2021-02-20
HOBART 321 8 298 2021-02-20
WYANDOTTE 319 4 309 2021-02-20
COMMERCE 318 2 308 2021-02-20
GORE 314 4 291 2021-02-20
CADDO 314 1 300 2021-02-20
MEAD 312 3 290 2021-02-20
HEALDTON 304 5 278 2021-02-20
PORUM 303 3 287 2021-02-20
HOWE 300 0 292 2021-02-20
ELMORE CITY 295 3 278 2021-02-20
PORTER 294 6 279 2021-02-20
QUAPAW 293 8 278 2021-02-20
FAIRLAND 292 1 282 2021-02-20
WARNER 285 1 269 2021-02-20
DRUMRIGHT 283 6 258 2021-02-20
STONEWALL 279 2 264 2021-02-20
KIEFER 276 1 265 2021-02-20
ARCADIA 275 0 274 2021-02-20
BOKCHITO 271 2 253 2021-02-20
TALALA 269 3 260 2021-02-20
KELLYVILLE 267 3 254 2021-02-20
WAURIKA 261 3 254 2021-02-20
BARNSDALL 260 5 238 2021-02-20
ADAIR 259 3 246 2021-02-20
HOLLIS 257 3 232 2021-02-20
RINGLING 254 1 243 2021-02-20
CRESCENT 254 2 246 2021-02-20
MAYSVILLE 252 8 226 2021-02-20
ALLEN 250 3 233 2021-02-20
WAYNE 242 2 227 2021-02-20
CASHION 239 0 231 2021-02-20
EARLSBORO 236 1 226 2021-02-20
OKARCHE 236 4 226 2021-02-20
BOSWELL 235 1 223 2021-02-20
RUSH SPRINGS 229 3 217 2021-02-20
HYDRO 229 4 217 2021-02-20
PADEN 228 1 218 2021-02-20
BLAIR 223 1 207 2021-02-20
WATTS 222 0 216 2021-02-20
WRIGHT CITY 221 2 197 2021-02-20
CAMERON 217 0 211 2021-02-20
FORT COBB 215 2 204 2021-02-20
HAWORTH 215 3 197 2021-02-20
MOORELAND 214 2 201 2021-02-20
YALE 214 5 200 2021-02-20
WAUKOMIS 214 0 207 2021-02-20
ROFF 209 1 196 2021-02-20
CHEROKEE 208 1 206 2021-02-20
BEAVER 207 4 195 2021-02-20
LAVERNE 207 1 200 2021-02-20
PAOLI 206 2 200 2021-02-20
MAUD 205 0 193 2021-02-20
KEOTA 205 0 200 2021-02-20
BILLINGS 202 1 197 2021-02-20
CEMENT 202 0 190 2021-02-20
GERONIMO 201 2 190 2021-02-20
BINGER 197 10 180 2021-02-20
OKEENE 196 0 190 2021-02-20
GLENCOE 194 2 178 2021-02-20
WETUMKA 192 3 178 2021-02-20
BIG CABIN 188 2 178 2021-02-20
TEXHOMA 187 0 182 2021-02-20
BOKOSHE 187 0 178 2021-02-20
QUINTON 186 1 173 2021-02-20
RINGWOOD 184 0 179 2021-02-20
JENNINGS 182 2 168 2021-02-20
CYRIL 180 2 172 2021-02-20
OCHELATA 178 3 171 2021-02-20
ARAPAHO 177 4 170 2021-02-20
MORRISON 174 1 169 2021-02-20
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-02-20
WELCH 173 2 170 2021-02-20
SHATTUCK 172 1 167 2021-02-20
CHEYENNE 171 2 162 2021-02-20
FAIRFAX 171 1 162 2021-02-20
RED ROCK 170 2 155 2021-02-20
NINNEKAH 170 1 160 2021-02-20
GEARY 166 1 163 2021-02-20
OKTAHA 166 0 156 2021-02-20
MEDFORD 166 1 165 2021-02-20
INDIAHOMA 163 1 154 2021-02-20
RAMONA 163 4 153 2021-02-20
FORT TOWSON 160 0 152 2021-02-20
GOODWELL 158 1 155 2021-02-20
WELEETKA 157 3 146 2021-02-20
SHADY POINT 157 1 150 2021-02-20
BUFFALO 157 3 150 2021-02-20
SEILING 157 2 151 2021-02-20
SNYDER 154 5 140 2021-02-20
THACKERVILLE 154 1 152 2021-02-20
CALUMET 152 0 151 2021-02-20
RED OAK 152 0 142 2021-02-20
DEPEW 151 2 141 2021-02-20
GRACEMONT 149 3 143 2021-02-20
BENNINGTON 146 2 138 2021-02-20
CANTON 145 2 131 2021-02-20
PANAMA 143 1 137 2021-02-20
UNION CITY 143 1 139 2021-02-20
BURNS FLAT 142 1 134 2021-02-20
COPAN 141 1 134 2021-02-20
KREBS 139 2 135 2021-02-20
POND CREEK 138 0 134 2021-02-20
TERLTON 136 1 128 2021-02-20
MILBURN 136 3 117 2021-02-20
TEMPLE 136 9 119 2021-02-20
BLUEJACKET 135 1 132 2021-02-20
WANETTE 134 0 130 2021-02-20
MANNSVILLE 133 1 126 2021-02-20
WEBBERS FALLS 133 0 122 2021-02-20
CLAYTON 133 1 127 2021-02-20
CANUTE 131 0 122 2021-02-20
GRANITE 130 4 122 2021-02-20
ARKOMA 130 1 126 2021-02-20
VICI 130 1 124 2021-02-20
KIOWA 126 2 120 2021-02-20
GARBER 126 1 125 2021-02-20
HAMMON 125 2 116 2021-02-20
SPAVINAW 124 1 112 2021-02-20
ALEX 122 2 113 2021-02-20
LAHOMA 122 5 116 2021-02-20
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-20
TIPTON 121 3 115 2021-02-20
ASHER 120 0 112 2021-02-20
MOUNTAIN VIEW 120 1 107 2021-02-20
GRANDFIELD 118 1 111 2021-02-20
CHATTANOOGA 117 2 111 2021-02-20
VELMA 113 2 109 2021-02-20
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 106 2021-02-20
DAVENPORT 111 0 107 2021-02-20
ERICK 110 1 105 2021-02-20
SOPER 110 1 101 2021-02-20
SENTINEL 108 1 104 2021-02-20
RYAN 108 1 103 2021-02-20
MULHALL 108 0 104 2021-02-20
AGRA 107 1 101 2021-02-20
OAKS 107 2 102 2021-02-20
CANEY 107 1 105 2021-02-20
TUPELO 105 1 100 2021-02-20
TYRONE 104 0 96 2021-02-20
DELAWARE 103 2 99 2021-02-20
MILL CREEK 103 0 91 2021-02-20
SASAKWA 102 0 97 2021-02-20
BRAGGS 101 1 98 2021-02-20
WAYNOKA 100 0 97 2021-02-20
BOISE CITY 100 0 97 2021-02-20
DOVER 98 2 95 2021-02-20
MCCURTAIN 97 1 92 2021-02-20
BYARS 96 1 95 2021-02-20
OILTON 95 3 90 2021-02-20
AMBER 93 3 87 2021-02-20
RATLIFF CITY 93 0 89 2021-02-20
GANS 93 0 88 2021-02-20
VERDEN 92 1 85 2021-02-20
GARVIN 91 0 83 2021-02-20
LOOKEBA 89 2 85 2021-02-20
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-20
SPRINGER 85 1 80 2021-02-20
STRINGTOWN 83 1 80 2021-02-20
STERLING 82 1 80 2021-02-20
RATTAN 82 1 75 2021-02-20
WANN 80 2 74 2021-02-20
RAVIA 80 2 74 2021-02-20
STUART 80 0 78 2021-02-20
CUSTER CITY 80 0 79 2021-02-20
KINTA 79 0 72 2021-02-20
DEWAR 79 0 73 2021-02-20
TRYON 78 0 75 2021-02-20
SAVANNA 77 0 75 2021-02-20
RIPLEY 76 1 73 2021-02-20
OLUSTEE 74 0 71 2021-02-20
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-02-20
PITTSBURG 74 0 73 2021-02-20
CORN 71 3 66 2021-02-20
DUSTIN 70 1 67 2021-02-20
CARNEY 70 2 66 2021-02-20
LAMONT 70 1 67 2021-02-20
COVINGTON 70 1 68 2021-02-20
CANADIAN 70 0 67 2021-02-20
FARGO 68 0 67 2021-02-20
ARNETT 67 0 65 2021-02-20
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 65 2021-02-20
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-20
WAPANUCKA 66 1 59 2021-02-20
DRUMMOND 65 0 63 2021-02-20
LONGDALE 64 0 61 2021-02-20
KREMLIN 63 0 61 2021-02-20
DILL CITY 63 0 61 2021-02-20
ORLANDO 62 0 62 2021-02-20
KAW CITY 62 1 59 2021-02-20
MARBLE CITY 62 0 58 2021-02-20
NASH 62 1 59 2021-02-20
SAWYER 61 1 56 2021-02-20
BOYNTON 60 0 57 2021-02-20
KETCHUM 60 1 57 2021-02-20
RANDLETT 59 1 55 2021-02-20
CASTLE 58 0 56 2021-02-20
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-02-20
LENAPAH 57 0 56 2021-02-20
AMES 57 0 56 2021-02-20
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 55 2021-02-20
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-02-20
KENEFIC 56 1 52 2021-02-20
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-20
CROWDER 54 0 52 2021-02-20
INDIANOLA 54 0 50 2021-02-20
FAIRMONT 53 1 49 2021-02-20
WHITEFIELD 53 0 53 2021-02-20
ALINE 53 2 50 2021-02-20
OKAY 52 1 45 2021-02-20
CALVIN 52 1 49 2021-02-20
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-02-20
LEHIGH 51 0 49 2021-02-20
LONE WOLF 51 0 49 2021-02-20
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-20
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-20
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-02-20
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-20
GAGE 49 1 43 2021-02-20
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-20
TALOGA 47 0 45 2021-02-20
FORGAN 47 1 45 2021-02-20
CARTER 47 0 45 2021-02-20
WAKITA 47 3 41 2021-02-20
ACHILLE 47 0 42 2021-02-20
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-20
CARMEN 45 2 43 2021-02-20
HASTINGS 45 1 43 2021-02-20
MOUNTAIN PARK 45 0 42 2021-02-20
RALSTON 44 1 43 2021-02-20
BURBANK 43 0 40 2021-02-20
SHARON 43 1 39 2021-02-20
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-20
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-02-20
LANGSTON 41 1 39 2021-02-20
SPARKS 41 1 36 2021-02-20
BUTLER 41 0 38 2021-02-20
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-02-20
GOLTRY 39 0 36 2021-02-20
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-20
HARDESTY 39 0 36 2021-02-20
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-20
OSAGE 38 0 36 2021-02-20
DEER CREEK 38 1 36 2021-02-20
ROCKY 37 0 35 2021-02-20
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-20
DEVOL 36 0 35 2021-02-20
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-20
MARSHALL 35 0 34 2021-02-20
FRANCIS 34 1 32 2021-02-20
HANNA 34 0 31 2021-02-20
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-20
BERNICE 34 0 33 2021-02-20
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-20
NICOMA PARK 32 1 29 2021-02-20
AVANT 31 0 30 2021-02-20
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-20
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-02-20
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-20
BURLINGTON 30 0 30 2021-02-20
GOTEBO 29 0 27 2021-02-20
HUNTER 29 0 28 2021-02-20
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-20
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-20
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-20
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-20
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-20
HITCHCOCK 26 0 22 2021-02-20
OPTIMA 26 0 25 2021-02-20
KEYES 25 0 23 2021-02-20
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-02-20
MILLERTON 25 2 21 2021-02-20
DIBBLE 24 0 22 2021-02-20
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-20
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-20
BRAMAN 21 0 20 2021-02-20
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-20
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-20
FOYIL 20 1 19 2021-02-20
MARTHA 20 1 14 2021-02-20
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-20
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-20
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-20
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-02-20
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-20
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-20
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-20
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-02-20
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-02-20
FANSHAWE 11 0 11 2021-02-20
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-20
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-20
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-20
VERA 8 0 7 2021-02-20
GENE AUTRY 7 0 6 2021-02-20
THE VILLAGE 7 0 7 2021-02-20
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-20
KEMP 5 0 4 2021-02-20
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-20
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-20
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-20
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-20
TATUMS 4 0 4 2021-02-20
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-20
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-20
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-20
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-20
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-20
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-20
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-20
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-20
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-20
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-20
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-20
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-20
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-20
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-20
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-20
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-20
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-20
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-20
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-20

Oklahoma per county 02.20.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 79533 693 76041 2021-02-20
TULSA 69924 671 67106 2021-02-20
CLEVELAND 28198 256 26679 2021-02-20
CANADIAN 15490 87 14947 2021-02-20
COMANCHE 11726 127 10949 2021-02-20
ROGERS 9808 112 9385 2021-02-20
MUSKOGEE 9035 93 8448 2021-02-20
PAYNE 8264 46 7981 2021-02-20
POTTAWATOMIE 7720 72 7356 2021-02-20
WAGONER 7582 80 7213 2021-02-20
GARFIELD 7478 70 7142 2021-02-20
CREEK 6441 110 6091 2021-02-20
BRYAN 5779 52 5407 2021-02-20
CARTER 5574 46 5282 2021-02-20
GRADY 5567 68 5335 2021-02-20
CHEROKEE 5370 39 5029 2021-02-20
LE FLORE 5241 43 5059 2021-02-20
KAY 5040 72 4795 2021-02-20
MCCLAIN 4979 45 4719 2021-02-20
PONTOTOC 4846 45 4581 2021-02-20
WASHINGTON 4652 82 4386 2021-02-20
STEPHENS 4615 60 4378 2021-02-20
OSAGE 4407 44 4221 2021-02-20
PITTSBURG 4352 33 4194 2021-02-20
DELAWARE 4333 61 4117 2021-02-20
MAYES 3964 37 3732 2021-02-20
CUSTER 3951 65 3776 2021-02-20
SEQUOYAH 3873 28 3680 2021-02-20
LOGAN 3862 26 3676 2021-02-20
CADDO 3772 55 3553 2021-02-20
MCCURTAIN 3756 63 3483 2021-02-20
OTTAWA 3589 41 3454 2021-02-20
OKMULGEE 3577 45 3419 2021-02-20
TEXAS 3430 24 3317 2021-02-20
GARVIN 3418 44 3242 2021-02-20
ADAIR 3073 21 2878 2021-02-20
WOODWARD 3063 15 2977 2021-02-20
LINCOLN 2997 54 2846 2021-02-20
JACKSON 2868 44 2702 2021-02-20
SEMINOLE 2732 32 2571 2021-02-20
BECKHAM 2668 35 2533 2021-02-20
KINGFISHER 1957 21 1877 2021-02-20
MCINTOSH 1897 32 1757 2021-02-20
MURRAY 1895 21 1805 2021-02-20
CRAIG 1877 11 1809 2021-02-20
MARSHALL 1845 12 1762 2021-02-20
OKFUSKEE 1739 19 1673 2021-02-20
ATOKA 1734 10 1667 2021-02-20
PAWNEE 1682 30 1605 2021-02-20
CHOCTAW 1534 13 1442 2021-02-20
LOVE 1409 8 1362 2021-02-20
NOBLE 1333 10 1249 2021-02-20
JOHNSTON 1315 17 1212 2021-02-20
HASKELL 1202 9 1137 2021-02-20
WOODS 1179 11 1148 2021-02-20
HUGHES 1141 17 1057 2021-02-20
ALFALFA 1138 5 1121 2021-02-20
NOWATA 1078 15 1031 2021-02-20
WASHITA 1048 8 1001 2021-02-20
BLAINE 985 7 931 2021-02-20
PUSHMATAHA 968 13 909 2021-02-20
MAJOR 933 8 900 2021-02-20
LATIMER 786 8 750 2021-02-20
KIOWA 781 14 720 2021-02-20
TILLMAN 741 14 699 2021-02-20
COAL 679 13 640 2021-02-20
JEFFERSON 668 8 643 2021-02-20
COTTON 638 13 585 2021-02-20
GRANT 531 7 512 2021-02-20
DEWEY 526 6 502 2021-02-20
GREER 524 16 480 2021-02-20
BEAVER 426 6 406 2021-02-20
HARPER 403 4 387 2021-02-20
ROGER MILLS 381 7 357 2021-02-20
ELLIS 347 2 333 2021-02-20
HARMON 287 3 262 2021-02-20
CIMARRON 153 1 145 2021-02-20
11 0 7 2021-02-20

