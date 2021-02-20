ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 5,261 fewer COVID-19 cases and 103 fewer deaths this past week than the week before, according to the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH reported from Feb. 12-18, there were 7,075 COVID-19 cases, a 42.6% decrease from Feb. 5-11, and 164 deaths, a 38.6% decrease from the previous week.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were age 50 and older and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.6% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 23,464 as of Thursday, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Feb. 12-18 were at 728, down 155 from last week, according to the OSDH.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks seventh, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 23rd in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases.
The number of positive cases makes up about 11.2% of nearly 3,383,210 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases remains at 1%.
This past week, during a period of winter weather, 60,720 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, down by 65,941 compared with the week before. The total number if vaccines administered is 681,466.
In Garfield County, 15.8% of people 16 and older have been vaccinated, and over half, or 52.2%, of people 65 and older have received the vaccine.
Daily update
Oklahoma reported 973 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Saturday, including a Fairmont resident. The 0.2% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 418,318 with 15,600 active, a single-day decrease of 877, and 398,563 recovered, including 1,827 since Friday’s report.
There have been 4,155 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 23 deaths statewide, 13 were men and 10 were women, with 17 in the 65 and older age group, four in the 50-64 age group and two in the 36-49 age group, according to OSDH, which does not normally designate gender and age of deaths per county of residence on the weekend.
Counties in which deaths occurred were five in Oklahoma, three each in Muskogee and Tulsa, two each in Cleveland and McCurtain and one each in Caddo, Carter, Creek, Garfield, Mayes, McClain, Okmulgee and Wagoner.
Cases in Garfield County on Saturday increased by 33 for a total of 7,478, with 266 active and 7,142, or 95.5%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,605, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 249 active cases and 6,294 recovered.
Of the county’s 70 deaths, 62 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 61 deaths.
There have been 2,894 cases, with 2,751 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,626 cases, with 3,462 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 38 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included nine in Kingfisher, three in Grant, two in Woodward and one each in Alfalfa and Woods. No cases were reported in Blaine, Major and Noble counties.
State update
There have been 221,355 Oklahoma women and 196,957 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were six designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,911 in the 0-4 age group, 47,112 in the 5-17 age group, 131,114 in the 18-35 age group, 90,465 in the 36-49 age group, 81,451 in the 50-64 age group and 60,240 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,155 deaths in the state, 3,289 have been 65 and older and 675 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 157 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,373, than women, 1,782, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 693 in Oklahoma; 671 in Tulsa; 256 in Cleveland; 127 in Comanche; 112 in Rogers; 110 in Creek; 93 in Muskogee; 87 in Canadian; 82 in Washington; 80 in Wagoner; 72 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 70 in Garfield; 68 in Grady; 65 in Custer; 63 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 60 in Stephens; 55 in Caddo; 54 in Lincoln; 52 in Bryan; 46 each in Carter and Payne; 45 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Pontotoc; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson and Osage; 43 in Le Flore; 41 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 37 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 30 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 24 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Atoka and Noble; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three in Harmon; two in Ellis; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,063 cases, 2,977 recovered, 71 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,957 cases, 1,877 recovered, 59 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,333 cases, 1,249 recovered, 74 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,179 cases, 1,148 recovered, 20 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,138 cases, 1,121 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 985 cases, 931 recovered, 47 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 933 cases, 900 recovered, 25 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 531 cases, 512 recovered, 12 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 48 Saturday, and 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in quarantine were 30 at Bill Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
