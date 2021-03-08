ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases during the week of Feb. 26 through March 4, but deaths in that time period increased from the previous week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Download PDF weekly epidemiology report OSDH

According to the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which OSDH releases every Friday, 4,485 cases were reported from Feb. 26 through March 4, a 21% decrease from the week before, Feb. 19-25. There were 232 deaths reported in the newest time frame, a 22.1% increase from Feb. 19-25.

OSDH reported that 34% of the cases were age 50 and older and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.6% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 24,103 as of Thursday, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Feb. 26 through March 4 were at 396, down 175 from last week, according to OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks seventh, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 23rd in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, also the same as last week.

The number of positive cases makes up about 11% of nearly 3,536,729 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is 1.1%.

From Feb. 26 through March 4, 168,416 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, up by 10,481 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered broke 1 million this week with 1,007,817.

In Garfield County, 20.4 % of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and over half, or 57.6%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 11.5% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 38.8% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Daily update

Oklahoma reported 165 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a 0% increase that brought the cumulative total of positive cases to 429,162, with 12,038 active, a single-day increase of 248, and 412,590 recovered, including 413 since Sunday’s report, according to OSDH.

The total number of deaths on oklahoma.gov/covid19 remained at 4,534 as Oklahoma State Department of Health switched to a new way of reporting the state deaths, providing weekly increases on Tuesdays, in order to provide a more timely picture of the disease’s impact in the state, according to a spokesman.

According to the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, the count was at 7,219 on Monday. The CDC also shows that Oklahoma has 4,114 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 588 probable deaths, bringing the total to 4,702 on Monday. OSDH has stated the difference lies in investigation of deaths by the state to determine if COVID-19 was a primary cause or contributor to the deaths.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 24,331 Monday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 311 currently were hospitalized, with 89 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Monday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had no COVID-19 patient and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Monday it had one patient and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by one Monday for a total of 7,620, with 184 active and 7,358, or 96.6%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,740, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 175 active cases and 6,495 recovered.

Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.

There have been 2,953 cases, with 2,821 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,696 cases, with 3,590 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 40 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included one in Noble, and no cases were reported in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Woods and Woodward.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,098 cases, 3,011 recovered, 69 active and 18 deaths, 12 from Woodward, three from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,997 cases, 1,938 recovered, 35 active and 24 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, seven from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,358 cases, 1,294 recovered, 51 active and 13 deaths, including eight from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,189 cases, 1,161 recovered, 17 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,149 cases, 1,135 recovered, nine active and five deaths, with city data listing two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,005 cases, 957 recovered, 40 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 941 cases, 910 recovered, 19 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 540 cases, 526 recovered, seven active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 03.08.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, March 8, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 81751 758 78781 2021-03-08
TULSA 71581 723 69508 2021-03-08
CLEVELAND 28981 274 27767 2021-03-08
CANADIAN 16096 97 15651 2021-03-08
COMANCHE 12271 140 11552 2021-03-08
ROGERS 9980 119 9604 2021-03-08
MUSKOGEE 9138 106 8631 2021-03-08
PAYNE 8442 47 8196 2021-03-08
POTTAWATOMIE 7984 79 7701 2021-03-08
WAGONER 7754 83 7488 2021-03-08
GARFIELD 7620 78 7358 2021-03-08
CREEK 6649 117 6386 2021-03-08
BRYAN 5985 56 5683 2021-03-08
CARTER 5762 60 5526 2021-03-08
GRADY 5693 76 5481 2021-03-08
CHEROKEE 5463 44 5170 2021-03-08
LE FLORE 5426 44 5248 2021-03-08
KAY 5104 81 4873 2021-03-08
MCCLAIN 5066 50 4845 2021-03-08
PONTOTOC 4974 48 4762 2021-03-08
WASHINGTON 4884 89 4666 2021-03-08
STEPHENS 4704 68 4538 2021-03-08
OSAGE 4515 52 4362 2021-03-08
PITTSBURG 4481 39 4292 2021-03-08
DELAWARE 4429 62 4234 2021-03-08
MAYES 4043 38 3857 2021-03-08
CUSTER 4031 72 3879 2021-03-08
LOGAN 4020 28 3847 2021-03-08
SEQUOYAH 3984 31 3827 2021-03-08
CADDO 3858 58 3649 2021-03-08
MCCURTAIN 3836 64 3587 2021-03-08
OTTAWA 3646 46 3527 2021-03-08
OKMULGEE 3640 50 3508 2021-03-08
GARVIN 3480 52 3332 2021-03-08
TEXAS 3459 24 3373 2021-03-08
ADAIR 3130 25 2954 2021-03-08
LINCOLN 3099 54 2972 2021-03-08
WOODWARD 3098 18 3011 2021-03-08
JACKSON 2957 44 2790 2021-03-08
BECKHAM 2798 37 2670 2021-03-08
SEMINOLE 2774 39 2629 2021-03-08
KINGFISHER 1997 24 1938 2021-03-08
MCINTOSH 1942 35 1804 2021-03-08
MURRAY 1927 22 1855 2021-03-08
CRAIG 1898 11 1832 2021-03-08
MARSHALL 1875 12 1824 2021-03-08
ATOKA 1784 13 1705 2021-03-08
OKFUSKEE 1766 20 1708 2021-03-08
PAWNEE 1731 33 1644 2021-03-08
CHOCTAW 1579 14 1487 2021-03-08
LOVE 1434 12 1389 2021-03-08
NOBLE 1358 13 1294 2021-03-08
JOHNSTON 1335 20 1264 2021-03-08
HASKELL 1230 11 1164 2021-03-08
WOODS 1189 11 1161 2021-03-08
HUGHES 1171 17 1099 2021-03-08
ALFALFA 1149 5 1135 2021-03-08
NOWATA 1113 16 1066 2021-03-08
WASHITA 1057 9 1020 2021-03-08
BLAINE 1005 8 957 2021-03-08
PUSHMATAHA 995 14 939 2021-03-08
MAJOR 941 12 910 2021-03-08
LATIMER 820 9 779 2021-03-08
KIOWA 801 16 744 2021-03-08
TILLMAN 756 14 715 2021-03-08
COAL 684 14 654 2021-03-08
JEFFERSON 673 12 647 2021-03-08
COTTON 658 13 609 2021-03-08
GRANT 540 7 526 2021-03-08
GREER 539 17 505 2021-03-08
DEWEY 537 6 514 2021-03-08
BEAVER 448 6 424 2021-03-08
HARPER 408 4 395 2021-03-08
ROGER MILLS 384 7 362 2021-03-08
ELLIS 352 3 337 2021-03-08
HARMON 290 3 270 2021-03-08
CIMARRON 203 1 197 2021-03-08
7 0 2 2021-03-08

Oklahoma per city 03.08.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, March 8, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 62187 602 59853 2021-03-08
TULSA 42783 477 41407 2021-03-08
EDMOND 16767 104 16279 2021-03-08
BROKEN ARROW 15689 140 15322 2021-03-08
NORMAN 13354 139 12818 2021-03-08
OTHER*** 9947 64 9557 2021-03-08
YUKON 8882 45 8652 2021-03-08
LAWTON 8033 113 7443 2021-03-08
ENID 6740 70 6495 2021-03-08
MOORE 6192 43 5934 2021-03-08
STILLWATER 6030 24 5875 2021-03-08
CLAREMORE 5748 83 5498 2021-03-08
OWASSO 5171 43 5038 2021-03-08
MUSKOGEE 5096 82 4728 2021-03-08
SHAWNEE 4906 58 4746 2021-03-08
ARDMORE 4328 36 4166 2021-03-08
ADA 4089 39 3913 2021-03-08
TAHLEQUAH 3848 31 3644 2021-03-08
BARTLESVILLE 3841 74 3660 2021-03-08
PONCA CITY 3734 47 3582 2021-03-08
DURANT 3527 30 3350 2021-03-08
BIXBY 3522 24 3446 2021-03-08
SAND SPRINGS 3178 41 3076 2021-03-08
MCALESTER 3103 26 2975 2021-03-08
DUNCAN 2987 40 2876 2021-03-08
SAPULPA 2982 48 2868 2021-03-08
JENKS 2894 18 2827 2021-03-08
MUSTANG 2678 23 2600 2021-03-08
GUYMON 2567 23 2504 2021-03-08
ALTUS 2468 41 2333 2021-03-08
EL RENO 2434 20 2353 2021-03-08
GUTHRIE 2396 22 2267 2021-03-08
CHICKASHA 2352 45 2241 2021-03-08
COLLINSVILLE 2301 14 2246 2021-03-08
CHOCTAW 2284 21 2214 2021-03-08
BLANCHARD 2152 14 2071 2021-03-08
STILWELL 2113 19 1975 2021-03-08
MIAMI 2069 25 2004 2021-03-08
BETHANY 1933 20 1865 2021-03-08
WOODWARD 1810 12 1744 2021-03-08
WEATHERFORD 1797 22 1749 2021-03-08
COWETA 1794 26 1728 2021-03-08
CLINTON 1709 47 1613 2021-03-08
ELK CITY 1698 21 1616 2021-03-08
SKIATOOK 1662 10 1627 2021-03-08
PRYOR CREEK 1600 18 1542 2021-03-08
TAFT 1574 3 1559 2021-03-08
GLENPOOL 1570 17 1522 2021-03-08
POTEAU 1563 14 1509 2021-03-08
GROVE 1535 36 1469 2021-03-08
OKMULGEE 1493 29 1428 2021-03-08
SALLISAW 1480 14 1418 2021-03-08
VINITA 1477 8 1422 2021-03-08
SEMINOLE 1468 21 1396 2021-03-08
TUTTLE 1456 12 1415 2021-03-08
WAGONER 1406 17 1337 2021-03-08
PURCELL 1398 21 1322 2021-03-08
ATOKA 1388 9 1318 2021-03-08
CUSHING 1376 13 1322 2021-03-08
BROKEN BOW 1370 29 1279 2021-03-08
ANADARKO 1361 22 1277 2021-03-08
NOBLE 1298 17 1225 2021-03-08
PAULS VALLEY 1245 21 1197 2021-03-08
IDABEL 1228 18 1151 2021-03-08
NEWCASTLE 1227 8 1182 2021-03-08
SULPHUR 1226 13 1188 2021-03-08
LEXINGTON 1206 14 1122 2021-03-08
TECUMSEH 1189 10 1140 2021-03-08
HARRAH 1185 12 1142 2021-03-08
PIEDMONT 1158 6 1129 2021-03-08
FORT GIBSON 1147 13 1096 2021-03-08
MCLOUD 1112 5 1074 2021-03-08
MULDROW 1058 4 1018 2021-03-08
MADILL 1049 6 1032 2021-03-08
JAY 1005 11 955 2021-03-08
MARLOW 999 12 969 2021-03-08
ALVA 992 9 972 2021-03-08
CHECOTAH 970 16 905 2021-03-08
MARIETTA 964 10 929 2021-03-08
FORT SUPPLY 928 2 922 2021-03-08
HENRYETTA 920 13 883 2021-03-08
HUGO 918 11 861 2021-03-08
BRISTOW 914 24 872 2021-03-08
EUFAULA 881 19 811 2021-03-08
SAYRE 841 14 806 2021-03-08
KINGSTON 815 6 780 2021-03-08
HOMINY 804 3 788 2021-03-08
KINGFISHER 797 11 770 2021-03-08
CLEVELAND 766 14 740 2021-03-08
STIGLER 763 10 713 2021-03-08
OKEMAH 760 7 735 2021-03-08
MANNFORD 752 13 724 2021-03-08
CATOOSA 743 11 716 2021-03-08
ELGIN 737 8 707 2021-03-08
HELENA 729 2 721 2021-03-08
LOCUST GROVE 725 1 689 2021-03-08
LINDSAY 721 11 691 2021-03-08
CALERA 715 6 690 2021-03-08
CHANDLER 692 16 657 2021-03-08
INOLA 684 6 659 2021-03-08
HOLDENVILLE 684 11 639 2021-03-08
PERRY 683 8 646 2021-03-08
WEWOKA 679 9 641 2021-03-08
NOWATA 676 11 649 2021-03-08
SPIRO 676 1 663 2021-03-08
HEAVENER 666 10 644 2021-03-08
MOUNDS 659 9 632 2021-03-08
CACHE 651 8 610 2021-03-08
BLACKWELL 647 18 604 2021-03-08
HENNESSEY 643 7 627 2021-03-08
DAVIS 632 7 604 2021-03-08
SALINA 615 5 574 2021-03-08
AFTON 605 3 590 2021-03-08
CHELSEA 598 10 576 2021-03-08
SPERRY 597 2 585 2021-03-08
TISHOMINGO 591 9 562 2021-03-08
SPENCER 580 12 544 2021-03-08
WESTVILLE 580 4 560 2021-03-08
JONES 572 6 547 2021-03-08
BOLEY 565 8 548 2021-03-08
PERKINS 562 4 543 2021-03-08
WARR ACRES 560 1 540 2021-03-08
COMANCHE 543 14 520 2021-03-08
PRAGUE 534 6 517 2021-03-08
MIDWEST CITY 532 13 491 2021-03-08
DEL CITY 531 9 495 2021-03-08
ANTLERS 524 9 494 2021-03-08
WYNNEWOOD 515 4 489 2021-03-08
DEWEY 514 6 500 2021-03-08
HULBERT 507 4 478 2021-03-08
PAWNEE 504 14 467 2021-03-08
FAIRVIEW 503 8 484 2021-03-08
VIAN 501 7 479 2021-03-08
COALGATE 500 10 475 2021-03-08
ROLAND 499 2 486 2021-03-08
COLCORD 496 3 477 2021-03-08
PAWHUSKA 493 8 472 2021-03-08
OOLOGAH 493 4 477 2021-03-08
WILBURTON 489 7 468 2021-03-08
HASKELL 482 3 467 2021-03-08
CHOUTEAU 476 10 450 2021-03-08
HINTON 470 1 462 2021-03-08
APACHE 470 6 438 2021-03-08
MEEKER 464 19 442 2021-03-08
STRATFORD 439 6 421 2021-03-08
WISTER 436 2 425 2021-03-08
LONE GROVE 434 6 419 2021-03-08
FREDERICK 434 10 409 2021-03-08
NEWKIRK 430 3 412 2021-03-08
POCOLA 423 3 408 2021-03-08
CARNEGIE 416 9 383 2021-03-08
STROUD 413 4 396 2021-03-08
WILSON 411 9 390 2021-03-08
KANSAS 407 6 388 2021-03-08
WALTERS 407 3 381 2021-03-08
TALIHINA 405 10 388 2021-03-08
BEGGS 398 4 389 2021-03-08
NICHOLS HILLS 397 1 391 2021-03-08
WASHINGTON 392 4 378 2021-03-08
KONAWA 390 6 367 2021-03-08
WATONGA 390 1 370 2021-03-08
LUTHER 384 8 371 2021-03-08
COLBERT 374 9 347 2021-03-08
MANGUM 365 12 344 2021-03-08
VALLIANT 361 5 341 2021-03-08
TONKAWA 357 14 333 2021-03-08
HARTSHORNE 355 7 338 2021-03-08
MINCO 347 0 343 2021-03-08
WELLSTON 346 4 336 2021-03-08
MORRIS 335 4 328 2021-03-08
HOBART 331 9 307 2021-03-08
MEAD 328 3 313 2021-03-08
FLETCHER 327 2 316 2021-03-08
WYANDOTTE 327 4 313 2021-03-08
CADDO 327 2 309 2021-03-08
HOOKER 327 0 319 2021-03-08
COMMERCE 325 3 313 2021-03-08
NEW CORDELL 324 1 314 2021-03-08
DRUMRIGHT 317 7 300 2021-03-08
HEALDTON 316 6 292 2021-03-08
GORE 314 4 295 2021-03-08
PORTER 307 6 289 2021-03-08
PORUM 306 4 291 2021-03-08
HOWE 305 0 300 2021-03-08
QUAPAW 301 9 285 2021-03-08
ELMORE CITY 300 3 291 2021-03-08
FAIRLAND 294 3 288 2021-03-08
WARNER 289 2 271 2021-03-08
STONEWALL 287 2 276 2021-03-08
KIEFER 283 1 274 2021-03-08
ARCADIA 281 0 280 2021-03-08
BOKCHITO 274 2 263 2021-03-08
KELLYVILLE 272 4 261 2021-03-08
TALALA 269 3 262 2021-03-08
BARNSDALL 266 6 250 2021-03-08
ADAIR 265 3 252 2021-03-08
CRESCENT 265 3 256 2021-03-08
WAURIKA 263 6 253 2021-03-08
HOLLIS 259 3 239 2021-03-08
RINGLING 257 1 248 2021-03-08
ALLEN 256 3 249 2021-03-08
MAYSVILLE 252 8 235 2021-03-08
OKARCHE 246 4 240 2021-03-08
WAYNE 245 2 230 2021-03-08
EARLSBORO 244 2 231 2021-03-08
CASHION 241 0 234 2021-03-08
BOSWELL 238 1 228 2021-03-08
HYDRO 230 5 223 2021-03-08
RUSH SPRINGS 230 3 223 2021-03-08
WATTS 229 1 220 2021-03-08
PADEN 228 2 220 2021-03-08
CAMERON 227 0 222 2021-03-08
WRIGHT CITY 226 2 202 2021-03-08
BLAIR 225 1 212 2021-03-08
FORT COBB 224 2 215 2021-03-08
BEAVER 220 4 208 2021-03-08
HAWORTH 219 3 207 2021-03-08
YALE 218 5 205 2021-03-08
MOORELAND 216 3 205 2021-03-08
MAUD 215 0 203 2021-03-08
ROFF 215 1 205 2021-03-08
WAUKOMIS 213 0 210 2021-03-08
CHEROKEE 210 1 207 2021-03-08
PAOLI 210 2 205 2021-03-08
LAVERNE 210 1 203 2021-03-08
KEOTA 209 0 206 2021-03-08
CEMENT 206 0 199 2021-03-08
GERONIMO 204 2 193 2021-03-08
BILLINGS 203 1 198 2021-03-08
OKEENE 199 0 198 2021-03-08
BOKOSHE 199 0 188 2021-03-08
GLENCOE 198 2 189 2021-03-08
BINGER 198 10 181 2021-03-08
WETUMKA 197 3 185 2021-03-08
QUINTON 193 1 176 2021-03-08
JENNINGS 193 2 185 2021-03-08
TEXHOMA 192 0 192 2021-03-08
FAIRFAX 189 2 181 2021-03-08
BIG CABIN 189 2 180 2021-03-08
RINGWOOD 186 1 182 2021-03-08
OCHELATA 184 3 175 2021-03-08
CYRIL 183 2 175 2021-03-08
MORRISON 180 1 176 2021-03-08
ARAPAHO 179 4 174 2021-03-08
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-03-08
WELCH 173 2 170 2021-03-08
NINNEKAH 173 1 165 2021-03-08
CHEYENNE 173 2 166 2021-03-08
SHATTUCK 173 1 167 2021-03-08
RED ROCK 171 2 161 2021-03-08
MEDFORD 170 1 169 2021-03-08
GEARY 168 2 164 2021-03-08
RAMONA 168 4 161 2021-03-08
OKTAHA 167 0 161 2021-03-08
INDIAHOMA 166 1 158 2021-03-08
FORT TOWSON 165 0 160 2021-03-08
RED OAK 164 0 150 2021-03-08
SHADY POINT 164 1 161 2021-03-08
SEILING 161 2 158 2021-03-08
BUFFALO 160 3 154 2021-03-08
GOODWELL 159 1 155 2021-03-08
WELEETKA 158 3 149 2021-03-08
DEPEW 156 2 151 2021-03-08
SNYDER 156 5 145 2021-03-08
THACKERVILLE 156 1 155 2021-03-08
CALUMET 154 0 153 2021-03-08
PANAMA 153 1 144 2021-03-08
GRACEMONT 152 3 146 2021-03-08
CANTON 149 2 135 2021-03-08
BENNINGTON 147 2 140 2021-03-08
COPAN 145 2 138 2021-03-08
TERLTON 145 1 136 2021-03-08
KREBS 144 2 136 2021-03-08
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-03-08
BURNS FLAT 143 1 138 2021-03-08
TEMPLE 141 9 123 2021-03-08
CLAYTON 140 1 129 2021-03-08
WANETTE 139 0 137 2021-03-08
MILBURN 138 3 128 2021-03-08
POND CREEK 138 0 135 2021-03-08
GRANITE 137 5 125 2021-03-08
BOISE CITY 137 0 135 2021-03-08
BLUEJACKET 136 1 133 2021-03-08
VICI 134 1 128 2021-03-08
WEBBERS FALLS 134 0 125 2021-03-08
ARKOMA 134 1 131 2021-03-08
CANUTE 133 0 126 2021-03-08
MANNSVILLE 133 3 127 2021-03-08
KIOWA 128 2 123 2021-03-08
GARBER 127 1 126 2021-03-08
ALEX 126 5 115 2021-03-08
GRANDFIELD 125 1 119 2021-03-08
ASHER 125 0 118 2021-03-08
HAMMON 124 2 116 2021-03-08
SPAVINAW 124 1 115 2021-03-08
MOUNTAIN VIEW 123 1 110 2021-03-08
LAHOMA 123 5 118 2021-03-08
LEEDEY 123 4 114 2021-03-08
TIPTON 122 3 117 2021-03-08
CHATTANOOGA 120 2 116 2021-03-08
SOPER 116 1 108 2021-03-08
DAVENPORT 116 0 112 2021-03-08
ERICK 115 1 111 2021-03-08
COUNCIL HILL 114 2 108 2021-03-08
VELMA 114 2 112 2021-03-08
AGRA 110 1 104 2021-03-08
SENTINEL 110 1 107 2021-03-08
CANEY 109 1 105 2021-03-08
MULHALL 109 0 107 2021-03-08
RYAN 109 1 105 2021-03-08
OAKS 107 2 103 2021-03-08
MILL CREEK 107 0 105 2021-03-08
DELAWARE 106 2 103 2021-03-08
TUPELO 105 2 103 2021-03-08
SASAKWA 104 0 101 2021-03-08
TYRONE 104 0 97 2021-03-08
WAYNOKA 103 0 100 2021-03-08
BRAGGS 102 1 98 2021-03-08
MCCURTAIN 100 1 95 2021-03-08
DOVER 99 2 96 2021-03-08
RATLIFF CITY 98 0 94 2021-03-08
BYARS 98 1 96 2021-03-08
OILTON 97 3 91 2021-03-08
GARVIN 95 0 90 2021-03-08
AMBER 95 3 92 2021-03-08
VERDEN 94 1 92 2021-03-08
GANS 94 0 91 2021-03-08
SPRINGER 90 1 83 2021-03-08
LOOKEBA 90 2 87 2021-03-08
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-03-08
STERLING 85 1 81 2021-03-08
STRINGTOWN 84 2 80 2021-03-08
STUART 84 0 82 2021-03-08
WANN 84 2 77 2021-03-08
RATTAN 82 1 77 2021-03-08
KINTA 81 0 76 2021-03-08
RAVIA 81 2 76 2021-03-08
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-03-08
DEWAR 80 0 75 2021-03-08
OLUSTEE 79 0 72 2021-03-08
TRYON 79 0 77 2021-03-08
SAVANNA 79 0 77 2021-03-08
PITTSBURG 77 1 75 2021-03-08
RIPLEY 75 1 74 2021-03-08
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-03-08
CARNEY 74 2 71 2021-03-08
CANADIAN 72 0 70 2021-03-08
CORN 71 3 67 2021-03-08
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-03-08
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-03-08
LAMONT 70 1 68 2021-03-08
ARNETT 69 0 66 2021-03-08
POCASSET 68 1 66 2021-03-08
FARGO 68 1 67 2021-03-08
HAILEYVILLE 68 0 66 2021-03-08
DRUMMOND 66 0 63 2021-03-08
LONGDALE 66 0 63 2021-03-08
WAPANUCKA 66 1 60 2021-03-08
ORLANDO 65 0 63 2021-03-08
NASH 64 1 61 2021-03-08
DILL CITY 64 0 63 2021-03-08
SAWYER 64 1 58 2021-03-08
KETCHUM 63 1 58 2021-03-08
LENAPAH 63 0 58 2021-03-08
KREMLIN 63 0 62 2021-03-08
RANDLETT 63 1 60 2021-03-08
KAW CITY 62 1 61 2021-03-08
MARBLE CITY 62 0 59 2021-03-08
BOYNTON 61 0 59 2021-03-08
CLEO SPRINGS 59 1 56 2021-03-08
CASTLE 59 0 58 2021-03-08
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-03-08
AMES 58 0 57 2021-03-08
KENEFIC 57 1 53 2021-03-08
CROWDER 57 0 53 2021-03-08
REYDON 57 0 54 2021-03-08
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-03-08
WHITEFIELD 55 0 54 2021-03-08
WYNONA 55 2 50 2021-03-08
INDIANOLA 55 0 54 2021-03-08
ALINE 54 2 51 2021-03-08
FAIRMONT 54 1 52 2021-03-08
OKAY 53 1 47 2021-03-08
CALVIN 53 1 51 2021-03-08
CARTER 53 0 50 2021-03-08
LEHIGH 52 0 51 2021-03-08
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-03-08
LONE WOLF 52 0 51 2021-03-08
MENO 50 0 49 2021-03-08
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-03-08
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-03-08
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-03-08
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-03-08
FORGAN 48 1 47 2021-03-08
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-03-08
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-03-08
TALOGA 47 0 46 2021-03-08
CARMEN 46 2 44 2021-03-08
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-03-08
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 43 2021-03-08
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-03-08
BURBANK 44 0 43 2021-03-08
ROOSEVELT 43 0 39 2021-03-08
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-03-08
SHARON 43 1 40 2021-03-08
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-03-08
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-03-08
SPARKS 41 1 38 2021-03-08
DEER CREEK 40 1 38 2021-03-08
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-03-08
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-03-08
JET 39 0 39 2021-03-08
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-03-08
OSAGE 39 0 39 2021-03-08
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-03-08
GOLTRY 39 0 38 2021-03-08
DEVOL 38 0 37 2021-03-08
GOLDSBY 38 0 36 2021-03-08
FREEDOM 37 0 35 2021-03-08
ROCKY 37 0 36 2021-03-08
FRANCIS 37 1 33 2021-03-08
BERNICE 36 0 34 2021-03-08
HANNA 36 0 34 2021-03-08
MARSHALL 36 0 35 2021-03-08
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-03-08
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-03-08
NICOMA PARK 33 1 31 2021-03-08
AVANT 32 0 30 2021-03-08
BESSIE 31 1 29 2021-03-08
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-03-08
HUNTER 30 0 29 2021-03-08
GOTEBO 30 0 30 2021-03-08
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-03-08
KEYES 30 0 28 2021-03-08
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-03-08
WILLOW 30 0 29 2021-03-08
GOULD 29 0 28 2021-03-08
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-03-08
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-03-08
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-03-08
OPTIMA 26 0 26 2021-03-08
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-03-08
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-03-08
DIBBLE 25 0 24 2021-03-08
HITCHCOCK 25 0 25 2021-03-08
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-03-08
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 23 2021-03-08
BRAMAN 22 1 20 2021-03-08
FOYIL 21 1 18 2021-03-08
MARTHA 21 1 19 2021-03-08
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-03-08
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-03-08
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-03-08
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-03-08
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 15 2021-03-08
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-03-08
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-03-08
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-03-08
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-03-08
FANSHAWE 14 0 12 2021-03-08
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-03-08
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-03-08
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-03-08
HALLETT 10 0 9 2021-03-08
VERA 9 0 9 2021-03-08
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-03-08
THE VILLAGE 8 0 7 2021-03-08
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-03-08
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-03-08
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-03-08
KEMP 5 0 5 2021-03-08
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-03-08
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-03-08
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-03-08
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-03-08
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-03-08
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-03-08
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-03-08
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-03-08
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-03-08
PINK 2 0 2 2021-03-08
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-03-08
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-03-08
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-03-08
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-03-08
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-03-08
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-03-08
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-03-08
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-08
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-03-08
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-08
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-08
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-03-08
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-08

