ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases during the week of Feb. 26 through March 4, but deaths in that time period increased from the previous week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
According to the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which OSDH releases every Friday, 4,485 cases were reported from Feb. 26 through March 4, a 21% decrease from the week before, Feb. 19-25. There were 232 deaths reported in the newest time frame, a 22.1% increase from Feb. 19-25.
OSDH reported that 34% of the cases were age 50 and older and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.6% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 24,103 as of Thursday, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Feb. 26 through March 4 were at 396, down 175 from last week, according to OSDH.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks seventh, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 23rd in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, also the same as last week.
The number of positive cases makes up about 11% of nearly 3,536,729 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is 1.1%.
From Feb. 26 through March 4, 168,416 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, up by 10,481 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered broke 1 million this week with 1,007,817.
In Garfield County, 20.4 % of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and over half, or 57.6%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 11.5% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 38.8% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Daily update
Oklahoma reported 165 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a 0% increase that brought the cumulative total of positive cases to 429,162, with 12,038 active, a single-day increase of 248, and 412,590 recovered, including 413 since Sunday’s report, according to OSDH.
The total number of deaths on oklahoma.gov/covid19 remained at 4,534 as Oklahoma State Department of Health switched to a new way of reporting the state deaths, providing weekly increases on Tuesdays, in order to provide a more timely picture of the disease’s impact in the state, according to a spokesman.
According to the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, the count was at 7,219 on Monday. The CDC also shows that Oklahoma has 4,114 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 588 probable deaths, bringing the total to 4,702 on Monday. OSDH has stated the difference lies in investigation of deaths by the state to determine if COVID-19 was a primary cause or contributor to the deaths.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 24,331 Monday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 311 currently were hospitalized, with 89 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Monday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had no COVID-19 patient and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Monday it had one patient and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County increased by one Monday for a total of 7,620, with 184 active and 7,358, or 96.6%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,740, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 175 active cases and 6,495 recovered.
Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.
There have been 2,953 cases, with 2,821 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,696 cases, with 3,590 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 40 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included one in Noble, and no cases were reported in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Woods and Woodward.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,098 cases, 3,011 recovered, 69 active and 18 deaths, 12 from Woodward, three from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,997 cases, 1,938 recovered, 35 active and 24 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, seven from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,358 cases, 1,294 recovered, 51 active and 13 deaths, including eight from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,189 cases, 1,161 recovered, 17 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,149 cases, 1,135 recovered, nine active and five deaths, with city data listing two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,005 cases, 957 recovered, 40 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 941 cases, 910 recovered, 19 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 540 cases, 526 recovered, seven active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 03.08.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|81751
|758
|78781
|2021-03-08
|TULSA
|71581
|723
|69508
|2021-03-08
|CLEVELAND
|28981
|274
|27767
|2021-03-08
|CANADIAN
|16096
|97
|15651
|2021-03-08
|COMANCHE
|12271
|140
|11552
|2021-03-08
|ROGERS
|9980
|119
|9604
|2021-03-08
|MUSKOGEE
|9138
|106
|8631
|2021-03-08
|PAYNE
|8442
|47
|8196
|2021-03-08
|POTTAWATOMIE
|7984
|79
|7701
|2021-03-08
|WAGONER
|7754
|83
|7488
|2021-03-08
|GARFIELD
|7620
|78
|7358
|2021-03-08
|CREEK
|6649
|117
|6386
|2021-03-08
|BRYAN
|5985
|56
|5683
|2021-03-08
|CARTER
|5762
|60
|5526
|2021-03-08
|GRADY
|5693
|76
|5481
|2021-03-08
|CHEROKEE
|5463
|44
|5170
|2021-03-08
|LE FLORE
|5426
|44
|5248
|2021-03-08
|KAY
|5104
|81
|4873
|2021-03-08
|MCCLAIN
|5066
|50
|4845
|2021-03-08
|PONTOTOC
|4974
|48
|4762
|2021-03-08
|WASHINGTON
|4884
|89
|4666
|2021-03-08
|STEPHENS
|4704
|68
|4538
|2021-03-08
|OSAGE
|4515
|52
|4362
|2021-03-08
|PITTSBURG
|4481
|39
|4292
|2021-03-08
|DELAWARE
|4429
|62
|4234
|2021-03-08
|MAYES
|4043
|38
|3857
|2021-03-08
|CUSTER
|4031
|72
|3879
|2021-03-08
|LOGAN
|4020
|28
|3847
|2021-03-08
|SEQUOYAH
|3984
|31
|3827
|2021-03-08
|CADDO
|3858
|58
|3649
|2021-03-08
|MCCURTAIN
|3836
|64
|3587
|2021-03-08
|OTTAWA
|3646
|46
|3527
|2021-03-08
|OKMULGEE
|3640
|50
|3508
|2021-03-08
|GARVIN
|3480
|52
|3332
|2021-03-08
|TEXAS
|3459
|24
|3373
|2021-03-08
|ADAIR
|3130
|25
|2954
|2021-03-08
|LINCOLN
|3099
|54
|2972
|2021-03-08
|WOODWARD
|3098
|18
|3011
|2021-03-08
|JACKSON
|2957
|44
|2790
|2021-03-08
|BECKHAM
|2798
|37
|2670
|2021-03-08
|SEMINOLE
|2774
|39
|2629
|2021-03-08
|KINGFISHER
|1997
|24
|1938
|2021-03-08
|MCINTOSH
|1942
|35
|1804
|2021-03-08
|MURRAY
|1927
|22
|1855
|2021-03-08
|CRAIG
|1898
|11
|1832
|2021-03-08
|MARSHALL
|1875
|12
|1824
|2021-03-08
|ATOKA
|1784
|13
|1705
|2021-03-08
|OKFUSKEE
|1766
|20
|1708
|2021-03-08
|PAWNEE
|1731
|33
|1644
|2021-03-08
|CHOCTAW
|1579
|14
|1487
|2021-03-08
|LOVE
|1434
|12
|1389
|2021-03-08
|NOBLE
|1358
|13
|1294
|2021-03-08
|JOHNSTON
|1335
|20
|1264
|2021-03-08
|HASKELL
|1230
|11
|1164
|2021-03-08
|WOODS
|1189
|11
|1161
|2021-03-08
|HUGHES
|1171
|17
|1099
|2021-03-08
|ALFALFA
|1149
|5
|1135
|2021-03-08
|NOWATA
|1113
|16
|1066
|2021-03-08
|WASHITA
|1057
|9
|1020
|2021-03-08
|BLAINE
|1005
|8
|957
|2021-03-08
|PUSHMATAHA
|995
|14
|939
|2021-03-08
|MAJOR
|941
|12
|910
|2021-03-08
|LATIMER
|820
|9
|779
|2021-03-08
|KIOWA
|801
|16
|744
|2021-03-08
|TILLMAN
|756
|14
|715
|2021-03-08
|COAL
|684
|14
|654
|2021-03-08
|JEFFERSON
|673
|12
|647
|2021-03-08
|COTTON
|658
|13
|609
|2021-03-08
|GRANT
|540
|7
|526
|2021-03-08
|GREER
|539
|17
|505
|2021-03-08
|DEWEY
|537
|6
|514
|2021-03-08
|BEAVER
|448
|6
|424
|2021-03-08
|HARPER
|408
|4
|395
|2021-03-08
|ROGER MILLS
|384
|7
|362
|2021-03-08
|ELLIS
|352
|3
|337
|2021-03-08
|HARMON
|290
|3
|270
|2021-03-08
|CIMARRON
|203
|1
|197
|2021-03-08
|7
|0
|2
|2021-03-08
Oklahoma per city 03.08.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|62187
|602
|59853
|2021-03-08
|TULSA
|42783
|477
|41407
|2021-03-08
|EDMOND
|16767
|104
|16279
|2021-03-08
|BROKEN ARROW
|15689
|140
|15322
|2021-03-08
|NORMAN
|13354
|139
|12818
|2021-03-08
|OTHER***
|9947
|64
|9557
|2021-03-08
|YUKON
|8882
|45
|8652
|2021-03-08
|LAWTON
|8033
|113
|7443
|2021-03-08
|ENID
|6740
|70
|6495
|2021-03-08
|MOORE
|6192
|43
|5934
|2021-03-08
|STILLWATER
|6030
|24
|5875
|2021-03-08
|CLAREMORE
|5748
|83
|5498
|2021-03-08
|OWASSO
|5171
|43
|5038
|2021-03-08
|MUSKOGEE
|5096
|82
|4728
|2021-03-08
|SHAWNEE
|4906
|58
|4746
|2021-03-08
|ARDMORE
|4328
|36
|4166
|2021-03-08
|ADA
|4089
|39
|3913
|2021-03-08
|TAHLEQUAH
|3848
|31
|3644
|2021-03-08
|BARTLESVILLE
|3841
|74
|3660
|2021-03-08
|PONCA CITY
|3734
|47
|3582
|2021-03-08
|DURANT
|3527
|30
|3350
|2021-03-08
|BIXBY
|3522
|24
|3446
|2021-03-08
|SAND SPRINGS
|3178
|41
|3076
|2021-03-08
|MCALESTER
|3103
|26
|2975
|2021-03-08
|DUNCAN
|2987
|40
|2876
|2021-03-08
|SAPULPA
|2982
|48
|2868
|2021-03-08
|JENKS
|2894
|18
|2827
|2021-03-08
|MUSTANG
|2678
|23
|2600
|2021-03-08
|GUYMON
|2567
|23
|2504
|2021-03-08
|ALTUS
|2468
|41
|2333
|2021-03-08
|EL RENO
|2434
|20
|2353
|2021-03-08
|GUTHRIE
|2396
|22
|2267
|2021-03-08
|CHICKASHA
|2352
|45
|2241
|2021-03-08
|COLLINSVILLE
|2301
|14
|2246
|2021-03-08
|CHOCTAW
|2284
|21
|2214
|2021-03-08
|BLANCHARD
|2152
|14
|2071
|2021-03-08
|STILWELL
|2113
|19
|1975
|2021-03-08
|MIAMI
|2069
|25
|2004
|2021-03-08
|BETHANY
|1933
|20
|1865
|2021-03-08
|WOODWARD
|1810
|12
|1744
|2021-03-08
|WEATHERFORD
|1797
|22
|1749
|2021-03-08
|COWETA
|1794
|26
|1728
|2021-03-08
|CLINTON
|1709
|47
|1613
|2021-03-08
|ELK CITY
|1698
|21
|1616
|2021-03-08
|SKIATOOK
|1662
|10
|1627
|2021-03-08
|PRYOR CREEK
|1600
|18
|1542
|2021-03-08
|TAFT
|1574
|3
|1559
|2021-03-08
|GLENPOOL
|1570
|17
|1522
|2021-03-08
|POTEAU
|1563
|14
|1509
|2021-03-08
|GROVE
|1535
|36
|1469
|2021-03-08
|OKMULGEE
|1493
|29
|1428
|2021-03-08
|SALLISAW
|1480
|14
|1418
|2021-03-08
|VINITA
|1477
|8
|1422
|2021-03-08
|SEMINOLE
|1468
|21
|1396
|2021-03-08
|TUTTLE
|1456
|12
|1415
|2021-03-08
|WAGONER
|1406
|17
|1337
|2021-03-08
|PURCELL
|1398
|21
|1322
|2021-03-08
|ATOKA
|1388
|9
|1318
|2021-03-08
|CUSHING
|1376
|13
|1322
|2021-03-08
|BROKEN BOW
|1370
|29
|1279
|2021-03-08
|ANADARKO
|1361
|22
|1277
|2021-03-08
|NOBLE
|1298
|17
|1225
|2021-03-08
|PAULS VALLEY
|1245
|21
|1197
|2021-03-08
|IDABEL
|1228
|18
|1151
|2021-03-08
|NEWCASTLE
|1227
|8
|1182
|2021-03-08
|SULPHUR
|1226
|13
|1188
|2021-03-08
|LEXINGTON
|1206
|14
|1122
|2021-03-08
|TECUMSEH
|1189
|10
|1140
|2021-03-08
|HARRAH
|1185
|12
|1142
|2021-03-08
|PIEDMONT
|1158
|6
|1129
|2021-03-08
|FORT GIBSON
|1147
|13
|1096
|2021-03-08
|MCLOUD
|1112
|5
|1074
|2021-03-08
|MULDROW
|1058
|4
|1018
|2021-03-08
|MADILL
|1049
|6
|1032
|2021-03-08
|JAY
|1005
|11
|955
|2021-03-08
|MARLOW
|999
|12
|969
|2021-03-08
|ALVA
|992
|9
|972
|2021-03-08
|CHECOTAH
|970
|16
|905
|2021-03-08
|MARIETTA
|964
|10
|929
|2021-03-08
|FORT SUPPLY
|928
|2
|922
|2021-03-08
|HENRYETTA
|920
|13
|883
|2021-03-08
|HUGO
|918
|11
|861
|2021-03-08
|BRISTOW
|914
|24
|872
|2021-03-08
|EUFAULA
|881
|19
|811
|2021-03-08
|SAYRE
|841
|14
|806
|2021-03-08
|KINGSTON
|815
|6
|780
|2021-03-08
|HOMINY
|804
|3
|788
|2021-03-08
|KINGFISHER
|797
|11
|770
|2021-03-08
|CLEVELAND
|766
|14
|740
|2021-03-08
|STIGLER
|763
|10
|713
|2021-03-08
|OKEMAH
|760
|7
|735
|2021-03-08
|MANNFORD
|752
|13
|724
|2021-03-08
|CATOOSA
|743
|11
|716
|2021-03-08
|ELGIN
|737
|8
|707
|2021-03-08
|HELENA
|729
|2
|721
|2021-03-08
|LOCUST GROVE
|725
|1
|689
|2021-03-08
|LINDSAY
|721
|11
|691
|2021-03-08
|CALERA
|715
|6
|690
|2021-03-08
|CHANDLER
|692
|16
|657
|2021-03-08
|INOLA
|684
|6
|659
|2021-03-08
|HOLDENVILLE
|684
|11
|639
|2021-03-08
|PERRY
|683
|8
|646
|2021-03-08
|WEWOKA
|679
|9
|641
|2021-03-08
|NOWATA
|676
|11
|649
|2021-03-08
|SPIRO
|676
|1
|663
|2021-03-08
|HEAVENER
|666
|10
|644
|2021-03-08
|MOUNDS
|659
|9
|632
|2021-03-08
|CACHE
|651
|8
|610
|2021-03-08
|BLACKWELL
|647
|18
|604
|2021-03-08
|HENNESSEY
|643
|7
|627
|2021-03-08
|DAVIS
|632
|7
|604
|2021-03-08
|SALINA
|615
|5
|574
|2021-03-08
|AFTON
|605
|3
|590
|2021-03-08
|CHELSEA
|598
|10
|576
|2021-03-08
|SPERRY
|597
|2
|585
|2021-03-08
|TISHOMINGO
|591
|9
|562
|2021-03-08
|SPENCER
|580
|12
|544
|2021-03-08
|WESTVILLE
|580
|4
|560
|2021-03-08
|JONES
|572
|6
|547
|2021-03-08
|BOLEY
|565
|8
|548
|2021-03-08
|PERKINS
|562
|4
|543
|2021-03-08
|WARR ACRES
|560
|1
|540
|2021-03-08
|COMANCHE
|543
|14
|520
|2021-03-08
|PRAGUE
|534
|6
|517
|2021-03-08
|MIDWEST CITY
|532
|13
|491
|2021-03-08
|DEL CITY
|531
|9
|495
|2021-03-08
|ANTLERS
|524
|9
|494
|2021-03-08
|WYNNEWOOD
|515
|4
|489
|2021-03-08
|DEWEY
|514
|6
|500
|2021-03-08
|HULBERT
|507
|4
|478
|2021-03-08
|PAWNEE
|504
|14
|467
|2021-03-08
|FAIRVIEW
|503
|8
|484
|2021-03-08
|VIAN
|501
|7
|479
|2021-03-08
|COALGATE
|500
|10
|475
|2021-03-08
|ROLAND
|499
|2
|486
|2021-03-08
|COLCORD
|496
|3
|477
|2021-03-08
|PAWHUSKA
|493
|8
|472
|2021-03-08
|OOLOGAH
|493
|4
|477
|2021-03-08
|WILBURTON
|489
|7
|468
|2021-03-08
|HASKELL
|482
|3
|467
|2021-03-08
|CHOUTEAU
|476
|10
|450
|2021-03-08
|HINTON
|470
|1
|462
|2021-03-08
|APACHE
|470
|6
|438
|2021-03-08
|MEEKER
|464
|19
|442
|2021-03-08
|STRATFORD
|439
|6
|421
|2021-03-08
|WISTER
|436
|2
|425
|2021-03-08
|LONE GROVE
|434
|6
|419
|2021-03-08
|FREDERICK
|434
|10
|409
|2021-03-08
|NEWKIRK
|430
|3
|412
|2021-03-08
|POCOLA
|423
|3
|408
|2021-03-08
|CARNEGIE
|416
|9
|383
|2021-03-08
|STROUD
|413
|4
|396
|2021-03-08
|WILSON
|411
|9
|390
|2021-03-08
|KANSAS
|407
|6
|388
|2021-03-08
|WALTERS
|407
|3
|381
|2021-03-08
|TALIHINA
|405
|10
|388
|2021-03-08
|BEGGS
|398
|4
|389
|2021-03-08
|NICHOLS HILLS
|397
|1
|391
|2021-03-08
|WASHINGTON
|392
|4
|378
|2021-03-08
|KONAWA
|390
|6
|367
|2021-03-08
|WATONGA
|390
|1
|370
|2021-03-08
|LUTHER
|384
|8
|371
|2021-03-08
|COLBERT
|374
|9
|347
|2021-03-08
|MANGUM
|365
|12
|344
|2021-03-08
|VALLIANT
|361
|5
|341
|2021-03-08
|TONKAWA
|357
|14
|333
|2021-03-08
|HARTSHORNE
|355
|7
|338
|2021-03-08
|MINCO
|347
|0
|343
|2021-03-08
|WELLSTON
|346
|4
|336
|2021-03-08
|MORRIS
|335
|4
|328
|2021-03-08
|HOBART
|331
|9
|307
|2021-03-08
|MEAD
|328
|3
|313
|2021-03-08
|FLETCHER
|327
|2
|316
|2021-03-08
|WYANDOTTE
|327
|4
|313
|2021-03-08
|CADDO
|327
|2
|309
|2021-03-08
|HOOKER
|327
|0
|319
|2021-03-08
|COMMERCE
|325
|3
|313
|2021-03-08
|NEW CORDELL
|324
|1
|314
|2021-03-08
|DRUMRIGHT
|317
|7
|300
|2021-03-08
|HEALDTON
|316
|6
|292
|2021-03-08
|GORE
|314
|4
|295
|2021-03-08
|PORTER
|307
|6
|289
|2021-03-08
|PORUM
|306
|4
|291
|2021-03-08
|HOWE
|305
|0
|300
|2021-03-08
|QUAPAW
|301
|9
|285
|2021-03-08
|ELMORE CITY
|300
|3
|291
|2021-03-08
|FAIRLAND
|294
|3
|288
|2021-03-08
|WARNER
|289
|2
|271
|2021-03-08
|STONEWALL
|287
|2
|276
|2021-03-08
|KIEFER
|283
|1
|274
|2021-03-08
|ARCADIA
|281
|0
|280
|2021-03-08
|BOKCHITO
|274
|2
|263
|2021-03-08
|KELLYVILLE
|272
|4
|261
|2021-03-08
|TALALA
|269
|3
|262
|2021-03-08
|BARNSDALL
|266
|6
|250
|2021-03-08
|ADAIR
|265
|3
|252
|2021-03-08
|CRESCENT
|265
|3
|256
|2021-03-08
|WAURIKA
|263
|6
|253
|2021-03-08
|HOLLIS
|259
|3
|239
|2021-03-08
|RINGLING
|257
|1
|248
|2021-03-08
|ALLEN
|256
|3
|249
|2021-03-08
|MAYSVILLE
|252
|8
|235
|2021-03-08
|OKARCHE
|246
|4
|240
|2021-03-08
|WAYNE
|245
|2
|230
|2021-03-08
|EARLSBORO
|244
|2
|231
|2021-03-08
|CASHION
|241
|0
|234
|2021-03-08
|BOSWELL
|238
|1
|228
|2021-03-08
|HYDRO
|230
|5
|223
|2021-03-08
|RUSH SPRINGS
|230
|3
|223
|2021-03-08
|WATTS
|229
|1
|220
|2021-03-08
|PADEN
|228
|2
|220
|2021-03-08
|CAMERON
|227
|0
|222
|2021-03-08
|WRIGHT CITY
|226
|2
|202
|2021-03-08
|BLAIR
|225
|1
|212
|2021-03-08
|FORT COBB
|224
|2
|215
|2021-03-08
|BEAVER
|220
|4
|208
|2021-03-08
|HAWORTH
|219
|3
|207
|2021-03-08
|YALE
|218
|5
|205
|2021-03-08
|MOORELAND
|216
|3
|205
|2021-03-08
|MAUD
|215
|0
|203
|2021-03-08
|ROFF
|215
|1
|205
|2021-03-08
|WAUKOMIS
|213
|0
|210
|2021-03-08
|CHEROKEE
|210
|1
|207
|2021-03-08
|PAOLI
|210
|2
|205
|2021-03-08
|LAVERNE
|210
|1
|203
|2021-03-08
|KEOTA
|209
|0
|206
|2021-03-08
|CEMENT
|206
|0
|199
|2021-03-08
|GERONIMO
|204
|2
|193
|2021-03-08
|BILLINGS
|203
|1
|198
|2021-03-08
|OKEENE
|199
|0
|198
|2021-03-08
|BOKOSHE
|199
|0
|188
|2021-03-08
|GLENCOE
|198
|2
|189
|2021-03-08
|BINGER
|198
|10
|181
|2021-03-08
|WETUMKA
|197
|3
|185
|2021-03-08
|QUINTON
|193
|1
|176
|2021-03-08
|JENNINGS
|193
|2
|185
|2021-03-08
|TEXHOMA
|192
|0
|192
|2021-03-08
|FAIRFAX
|189
|2
|181
|2021-03-08
|BIG CABIN
|189
|2
|180
|2021-03-08
|RINGWOOD
|186
|1
|182
|2021-03-08
|OCHELATA
|184
|3
|175
|2021-03-08
|CYRIL
|183
|2
|175
|2021-03-08
|MORRISON
|180
|1
|176
|2021-03-08
|ARAPAHO
|179
|4
|174
|2021-03-08
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|173
|2021-03-08
|WELCH
|173
|2
|170
|2021-03-08
|NINNEKAH
|173
|1
|165
|2021-03-08
|CHEYENNE
|173
|2
|166
|2021-03-08
|SHATTUCK
|173
|1
|167
|2021-03-08
|RED ROCK
|171
|2
|161
|2021-03-08
|MEDFORD
|170
|1
|169
|2021-03-08
|GEARY
|168
|2
|164
|2021-03-08
|RAMONA
|168
|4
|161
|2021-03-08
|OKTAHA
|167
|0
|161
|2021-03-08
|INDIAHOMA
|166
|1
|158
|2021-03-08
|FORT TOWSON
|165
|0
|160
|2021-03-08
|RED OAK
|164
|0
|150
|2021-03-08
|SHADY POINT
|164
|1
|161
|2021-03-08
|SEILING
|161
|2
|158
|2021-03-08
|BUFFALO
|160
|3
|154
|2021-03-08
|GOODWELL
|159
|1
|155
|2021-03-08
|WELEETKA
|158
|3
|149
|2021-03-08
|DEPEW
|156
|2
|151
|2021-03-08
|SNYDER
|156
|5
|145
|2021-03-08
|THACKERVILLE
|156
|1
|155
|2021-03-08
|CALUMET
|154
|0
|153
|2021-03-08
|PANAMA
|153
|1
|144
|2021-03-08
|GRACEMONT
|152
|3
|146
|2021-03-08
|CANTON
|149
|2
|135
|2021-03-08
|BENNINGTON
|147
|2
|140
|2021-03-08
|COPAN
|145
|2
|138
|2021-03-08
|TERLTON
|145
|1
|136
|2021-03-08
|KREBS
|144
|2
|136
|2021-03-08
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|140
|2021-03-08
|BURNS FLAT
|143
|1
|138
|2021-03-08
|TEMPLE
|141
|9
|123
|2021-03-08
|CLAYTON
|140
|1
|129
|2021-03-08
|WANETTE
|139
|0
|137
|2021-03-08
|MILBURN
|138
|3
|128
|2021-03-08
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|135
|2021-03-08
|GRANITE
|137
|5
|125
|2021-03-08
|BOISE CITY
|137
|0
|135
|2021-03-08
|BLUEJACKET
|136
|1
|133
|2021-03-08
|VICI
|134
|1
|128
|2021-03-08
|WEBBERS FALLS
|134
|0
|125
|2021-03-08
|ARKOMA
|134
|1
|131
|2021-03-08
|CANUTE
|133
|0
|126
|2021-03-08
|MANNSVILLE
|133
|3
|127
|2021-03-08
|KIOWA
|128
|2
|123
|2021-03-08
|GARBER
|127
|1
|126
|2021-03-08
|ALEX
|126
|5
|115
|2021-03-08
|GRANDFIELD
|125
|1
|119
|2021-03-08
|ASHER
|125
|0
|118
|2021-03-08
|HAMMON
|124
|2
|116
|2021-03-08
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|115
|2021-03-08
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|123
|1
|110
|2021-03-08
|LAHOMA
|123
|5
|118
|2021-03-08
|LEEDEY
|123
|4
|114
|2021-03-08
|TIPTON
|122
|3
|117
|2021-03-08
|CHATTANOOGA
|120
|2
|116
|2021-03-08
|SOPER
|116
|1
|108
|2021-03-08
|DAVENPORT
|116
|0
|112
|2021-03-08
|ERICK
|115
|1
|111
|2021-03-08
|COUNCIL HILL
|114
|2
|108
|2021-03-08
|VELMA
|114
|2
|112
|2021-03-08
|AGRA
|110
|1
|104
|2021-03-08
|SENTINEL
|110
|1
|107
|2021-03-08
|CANEY
|109
|1
|105
|2021-03-08
|MULHALL
|109
|0
|107
|2021-03-08
|RYAN
|109
|1
|105
|2021-03-08
|OAKS
|107
|2
|103
|2021-03-08
|MILL CREEK
|107
|0
|105
|2021-03-08
|DELAWARE
|106
|2
|103
|2021-03-08
|TUPELO
|105
|2
|103
|2021-03-08
|SASAKWA
|104
|0
|101
|2021-03-08
|TYRONE
|104
|0
|97
|2021-03-08
|WAYNOKA
|103
|0
|100
|2021-03-08
|BRAGGS
|102
|1
|98
|2021-03-08
|MCCURTAIN
|100
|1
|95
|2021-03-08
|DOVER
|99
|2
|96
|2021-03-08
|RATLIFF CITY
|98
|0
|94
|2021-03-08
|BYARS
|98
|1
|96
|2021-03-08
|OILTON
|97
|3
|91
|2021-03-08
|GARVIN
|95
|0
|90
|2021-03-08
|AMBER
|95
|3
|92
|2021-03-08
|VERDEN
|94
|1
|92
|2021-03-08
|GANS
|94
|0
|91
|2021-03-08
|SPRINGER
|90
|1
|83
|2021-03-08
|LOOKEBA
|90
|2
|87
|2021-03-08
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-03-08
|STERLING
|85
|1
|81
|2021-03-08
|STRINGTOWN
|84
|2
|80
|2021-03-08
|STUART
|84
|0
|82
|2021-03-08
|WANN
|84
|2
|77
|2021-03-08
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|77
|2021-03-08
|KINTA
|81
|0
|76
|2021-03-08
|RAVIA
|81
|2
|76
|2021-03-08
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|80
|2021-03-08
|DEWAR
|80
|0
|75
|2021-03-08
|OLUSTEE
|79
|0
|72
|2021-03-08
|TRYON
|79
|0
|77
|2021-03-08
|SAVANNA
|79
|0
|77
|2021-03-08
|PITTSBURG
|77
|1
|75
|2021-03-08
|RIPLEY
|75
|1
|74
|2021-03-08
|COYLE
|74
|0
|73
|2021-03-08
|CARNEY
|74
|2
|71
|2021-03-08
|CANADIAN
|72
|0
|70
|2021-03-08
|CORN
|71
|3
|67
|2021-03-08
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|68
|2021-03-08
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|69
|2021-03-08
|LAMONT
|70
|1
|68
|2021-03-08
|ARNETT
|69
|0
|66
|2021-03-08
|POCASSET
|68
|1
|66
|2021-03-08
|FARGO
|68
|1
|67
|2021-03-08
|HAILEYVILLE
|68
|0
|66
|2021-03-08
|DRUMMOND
|66
|0
|63
|2021-03-08
|LONGDALE
|66
|0
|63
|2021-03-08
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|1
|60
|2021-03-08
|ORLANDO
|65
|0
|63
|2021-03-08
|NASH
|64
|1
|61
|2021-03-08
|DILL CITY
|64
|0
|63
|2021-03-08
|SAWYER
|64
|1
|58
|2021-03-08
|KETCHUM
|63
|1
|58
|2021-03-08
|LENAPAH
|63
|0
|58
|2021-03-08
|KREMLIN
|63
|0
|62
|2021-03-08
|RANDLETT
|63
|1
|60
|2021-03-08
|KAW CITY
|62
|1
|61
|2021-03-08
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|59
|2021-03-08
|BOYNTON
|61
|0
|59
|2021-03-08
|CLEO SPRINGS
|59
|1
|56
|2021-03-08
|CASTLE
|59
|0
|58
|2021-03-08
|SHIDLER
|58
|0
|57
|2021-03-08
|AMES
|58
|0
|57
|2021-03-08
|KENEFIC
|57
|1
|53
|2021-03-08
|CROWDER
|57
|0
|53
|2021-03-08
|REYDON
|57
|0
|54
|2021-03-08
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|54
|2021-03-08
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|0
|54
|2021-03-08
|WYNONA
|55
|2
|50
|2021-03-08
|INDIANOLA
|55
|0
|54
|2021-03-08
|ALINE
|54
|2
|51
|2021-03-08
|FAIRMONT
|54
|1
|52
|2021-03-08
|OKAY
|53
|1
|47
|2021-03-08
|CALVIN
|53
|1
|51
|2021-03-08
|CARTER
|53
|0
|50
|2021-03-08
|LEHIGH
|52
|0
|51
|2021-03-08
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|50
|2021-03-08
|LONE WOLF
|52
|0
|51
|2021-03-08
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-03-08
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-03-08
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-03-08
|GAGE
|49
|1
|44
|2021-03-08
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-03-08
|FORGAN
|48
|1
|47
|2021-03-08
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|43
|2021-03-08
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|44
|2021-03-08
|TALOGA
|47
|0
|46
|2021-03-08
|CARMEN
|46
|2
|44
|2021-03-08
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-03-08
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|46
|1
|43
|2021-03-08
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|44
|2021-03-08
|BURBANK
|44
|0
|43
|2021-03-08
|ROOSEVELT
|43
|0
|39
|2021-03-08
|RALSTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-03-08
|SHARON
|43
|1
|40
|2021-03-08
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-03-08
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|39
|2021-03-08
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|38
|2021-03-08
|DEER CREEK
|40
|1
|38
|2021-03-08
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-03-08
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-03-08
|JET
|39
|0
|39
|2021-03-08
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-03-08
|OSAGE
|39
|0
|39
|2021-03-08
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-03-08
|GOLTRY
|39
|0
|38
|2021-03-08
|DEVOL
|38
|0
|37
|2021-03-08
|GOLDSBY
|38
|0
|36
|2021-03-08
|FREEDOM
|37
|0
|35
|2021-03-08
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|36
|2021-03-08
|FRANCIS
|37
|1
|33
|2021-03-08
|BERNICE
|36
|0
|34
|2021-03-08
|HANNA
|36
|0
|34
|2021-03-08
|MARSHALL
|36
|0
|35
|2021-03-08
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-03-08
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-03-08
|NICOMA PARK
|33
|1
|31
|2021-03-08
|AVANT
|32
|0
|30
|2021-03-08
|BESSIE
|31
|1
|29
|2021-03-08
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-03-08
|HUNTER
|30
|0
|29
|2021-03-08
|GOTEBO
|30
|0
|30
|2021-03-08
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|27
|2021-03-08
|KEYES
|30
|0
|28
|2021-03-08
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-03-08
|WILLOW
|30
|0
|29
|2021-03-08
|GOULD
|29
|0
|28
|2021-03-08
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-03-08
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-03-08
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-03-08
|OPTIMA
|26
|0
|26
|2021-03-08
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-03-08
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|25
|2021-03-08
|DIBBLE
|25
|0
|24
|2021-03-08
|HITCHCOCK
|25
|0
|25
|2021-03-08
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-03-08
|NORTH MIAMI
|24
|0
|23
|2021-03-08
|BRAMAN
|22
|1
|20
|2021-03-08
|FOYIL
|21
|1
|18
|2021-03-08
|MARTHA
|21
|1
|19
|2021-03-08
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-03-08
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-03-08
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-03-08
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-03-08
|WAINWRIGHT
|19
|0
|15
|2021-03-08
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-03-08
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|18
|2021-03-08
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-03-08
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-03-08
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|12
|2021-03-08
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-03-08
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-03-08
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-03-08
|HALLETT
|10
|0
|9
|2021-03-08
|VERA
|9
|0
|9
|2021-03-08
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-03-08
|THE VILLAGE
|8
|0
|7
|2021-03-08
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-03-08
|TATUMS
|6
|0
|6
|2021-03-08
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|5
|2021-03-08
|KEMP
|5
|0
|5
|2021-03-08
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-03-08
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-03-08
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-03-08
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-03-08
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-03-08
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-03-08
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-03-08
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-03-08
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-03-08
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-03-08
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-03-08
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-08
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.