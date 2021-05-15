OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified a cluster of 17 recent cases of the B.1.617.2 variant of COVID-19, with three of those fully vaccinated and two partially vaccinated with Moderna at time of onset.
Of the confirmed cases, commonly referred to as the India variant, 13 were associated with Cleveland County, according to OSDH. Symptom onset mostly ranged April 16-27, 2021, with the most recent May 6.
Cases were across age groups, and all were symptomatic. None have been hospitalized, OSDH reports. The variant cases add to another previously noted case for a total of 18 identified in the state, according to OSDH.
“While we are still identifying all the details of exposure and contact tracing, the presence of variants reinforces the importance of seeking out testing if you are symptomatic,” said State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone. “We urge Oklahomans to get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, even if you have been vaccinated. Identifying and tracing new variants is critical to our ability to respond and mitigate community transmission of the virus.”
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gitanjali Pai said OSDH is “keeping an eye on the B.1.617.2 variant and others” as the situation to develops.
“From what we currently know, vaccination should still provide some protection against the B.1.617 variant, especially against severe illness,” he said, adding the findings underscore the need for Oklahomans to get the vaccine “as soon as possible.”
He said the department will continue to monitor and learn about variants of COVID-19 and keep the public updated on the findings.
“As we begin our return to normalcy across the nation, variants of any kind present the biggest threat to maintaining the decreases we’ve seen in community spread of the virus,” Stone said.
“As variants of COVID-19 emerge, it can become more or less transmissible, or can change in other ways — meaning we may need to adjust how we treat it. Right now we know that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the variants we have identified, but it’s very important people get tested so we can continue tracking emerging variants and adjust our approach if needed.”
